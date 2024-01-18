yes. every k⁠i⁠d. reac⁠t⁠s ⁠t⁠o Arizona Gov. Hobbs' plan ⁠t⁠o ous⁠t⁠ ⁠⁠thousands of s⁠t⁠uden⁠t⁠s from ⁠t⁠he⁠i⁠r schools

News provided by

yes. every kid.

18 Jan, 2024, 18:12 ET

PHOENIX, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week, Gov. Katie Hobbs released her budget proposal to slash Empowerment Scholarship Accounts and completely repeal the tax credit scholarship program, which will force tens of thousands of families out of their existing schools, including low-income families and students with disabilities.   

Continue Reading

"Gov. Hobbs' budget proposal will stop Arizona families from having a say in their children's education while also losing access to crucial educational services and therapies," said Shannon Pahls, public policy director, yes. every kid. "Gov. Hobbs has consistently placed special interests and campaign donations ahead of Arizona families and students. The governor's proposed budget would kick tens of thousands of kids, including those with disabilities, out of the school that works for them. Even though Katie Hobbs clearly does not trust families, no one knows children better than their families, and they, not Katie Hobbs, should be the ones making decisions for their kids' education." 

Background: 

  • A 2023 poll conducted by WPA Intelligence found that three times more Arizona voters support school choice (63%) than oppose it (21%).  
  • Support is strong among both Republican (78%) and Independent (61%) voters, with more Democrats in support (48%) of school choice than opposed (38%).  
  • The same poll found that over three-quarters of parents (78%) and almost two-thirds of non-parents (62%) support ESAs.  
  • When voters were informed of efforts to kick thousands of kids, including those with special needs, out of the program, overall support for the ESA program rose significantly. 
  • The governor's proposal would kick approximately 50,000 kids out of the ESA program and about 40,000 kids out of the tax credit scholarship program, which offers scholarships to many low-income, foster care, and special needs students.  

About yes. every kid.    
yes. every kid. supports policies that respect the dignity of every student, welcome innovative ideas and foster a diversity of approaches to learning. yes. every kid. will support and build coalitions to advance new conversations and bold visions by bringing together differing voices and perspectives to revolutionize the K-12 education experience.   

SOURCE yes. every kid.

Also from this source

yes. every kid. responds to Gov. Kemp's State of the State address

yes. every kid. responds to Gov. Kemp's State of the State address

In response to Gov. Brian Kemp's State of the State address, yes. every kid. released the following statement: "Every kid in Georgia deserves the...
Education tax credits to gain momentum during upcoming state legislative sessions, according to new policy report

Education tax credits to gain momentum during upcoming state legislative sessions, according to new policy report

Personal education tax credits, as outlined in a new policy report released today by yes. every kid., are as popular with the broader public as...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Children

Image1

Advocacy Group Opinion

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.