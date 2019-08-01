Yes Health CDC-Recognized Programs for Diabetes Prevention and Weight Loss Joins Blue Shield of California Wellvolution Digital & Community-Health Network

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yes Health , a digital health company focused on preventing type 2 diabetes, has announced its CDC-recognized Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP) and all new Weight Loss Program (WLP), are now available to Blue Shield of California customers in the newly re-launched Wellvolution digital therapeutics and community-health based lifestyle medicine network.

Wellvolution, created in collaboration between the nonprofit health plan and Solera Health, is the nation's largest digital medicine and community-health lifestyle medicine network that connects qualified, at-risk customers to proven apps and resources that can meet their specific wellness and chronic disease-management needs.

With one-third of the U.S. adult population suffering from prediabetes and two-thirds of adults suffering from obesity and higher than normal BMI, Yes Health designs programs that empower people to prevent both chronic conditions through healthier lifestyles. As one of only a few fully CDC-recognized digital health programs proven to lower type 2 diabetes risk, Yes Health translates the latest in diabetes and behavior sciences research into a highly personalized, easy-to-use app.

The availability of Yes Health's DPP and WLP on Wellvolution gives thousands of Blue Shield of California customers access to evidence-based chronic disease prevention programs that can help people holistically manage their health to prevent, treat and even reverse disease.

Yes Health's unique lifestyle and behavior-change technology platform can cost-effectively scale to very large health populations. It combines the high-touch personal, compassionate care of health coaches, with the high-tech convenience of a mobile-first automated technology platform. As a CDC-recognized DPP that offers in-the-moment, all-mobile coaching on nutrition and fitness, members can use a new way to practice healthier nutrition, exercise and wellbeing habits, laying the foundation for real behavior change. Members receive:

Personalized advice on their path to better health.

on their path to better health. Feedback on meals from nutrition experts.

on meals from nutrition experts. Fun and motivating exercise tips and support from personal trainers.

from personal trainers. Stress reduction tips , including ways to make more time for what members love.

, including ways to make more time for what members love. Easy progress tracking to help meet milestones.

to help meet milestones. Digital Wireless Scales and activity trackers connected to the app for easy logging.

The all new Yes Health WLP combines the power of smart nutrition, daily exercise, accountability and positive reinforcement in a highly personal way. Through the interactive app, users can take pictures of their meals, grocery carts and pantries, share with their coach in real-time, and receive advice in minutes on its nutritional content and suggestions for substitutes that can help them meet their weight loss goals.

"When it comes to behavior change, we have seen that people learn and change faster, and achieve long-term success, if they have access to nutrition coaching and advice in real time, at the moment they make the healthy or unhealthy food decision," said Alex Petrov, founder and CEO of Yes Health. "Through our automated coaching system, members receive the support they need, when they need it. This hands on, real time coaching, helps people understand how to make better nutrition and physical activity choices that fits their lifestyle, which in turn, leads to a higher probability of long-term success. As a result, we are seeing people change their diet in a long-term, sustainable way, very quickly, while incorporating many of the foods they love."

According to the CDC, a 5 percent loss in weight combined with an increased physical activity of at least 150 minutes per week, can result in a 58 percent lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Yes Health's high-engagement, lifestyle-change platform has proven to be low-cost, easy to follow and successful in preventing the onset of type 2 diabetes for all audiences, with an average weight loss of more than 6 percent and average weekly physical activity of 219 minutes.

Yes Health has been a member of Solera's integrated network of partners since 2016, helping thousands with their type 2 diabetes prevention goals. It was one of an estimated 30 companies selected to provide clinically proven health-management and wellness resources across seven key target areas including sleep quality, stress management, physical activity, diet and nutrition, Tobacco cessation, cardio-metabolic disease prevention and chronic condition reversal.

"Yes Health has been a long time, proven partner with their Diabetes Prevention Program and we are excited to now include their new Weight Loss Program in Blue Shield of California's Wellvolution platform," said Brenda Schmidt, Founder and CEO of Solera."

About Yes Health

Yes Health is the first fully CDC recognized, all-mobile diabetes prevention program with in-the-moment coaching designed to empower people everywhere to start living healthier, happier lives. Our team of physicians, health coaches and engineers has created a high-engagement, lifestyle-change platform that's low-cost, easy to follow and successful in preventing the onset of type 2 diabetes. Yes Health helps people take charge of their health -- and have fun doing it -- by developing healthy habits that last a lifetime. For more information, visit www.yeshealth.com .

