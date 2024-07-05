Yes Hospitality Group Announces Dynamic New Ventures in West Boca Raton and Miami Florida

Bar Bombay is slated to open July 2024 with Madame Tang's following soon thereafter.

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yes Hospitality Group is proudly announcing the grand unveiling of its latest and most exciting venture: Bar Bombay. Opening Friday July 5th, 2024. Bar Bombay: a high energy Indian Bar and restaurant in the heart of West Boca Raton, at 9658 Glades Rd Suite 200, Boca Raton, FL 33434, (the space formerly occupied by Naked Taco).

One of several new concepts presented by Yes Hospitality Group President Jay Shirodkar, Bar Bombay promises to bring a unique blend of elevated cocktails and authentic Bombay Street food to West Boca Raton. With influences drawn from the vibrant bars of Bombay and the flavors of its street food, Bar Bombay is set to offer a dining experience that the area has yet to see. Guests can look forward to a diverse menu featuring classic Indian dishes such as Tikka Masala, Butter Chicken, and Keema Pav, complemented by an array of vegetarian options and unique culinary creations.

"What will truly set Bar Bombay apart, is our carefully curated drink menu, providing innovative and Indian-inspired cocktails. I chose to work with an award-winning mixology team. What they have curated is spectacular. This menu, along with the expertise of our highly trained bartenders I believe we will provide for the ultimate customer experience," stated Shirodkar.

Adding to the excitement, the restauranteur is laying expansion plans announcing the upcoming opening of another new restaurant, Madame Tangs, set to debut later this year. Madame Tangs, a modern Pan- Asian cuisine, will grace the front entrance of Boca Raton's Town Center Mall, offering a blend of New York-style Chinese cuisine in a chic and alluring setting. Combining the extravaganza of Las Vegas with the sophistication of Shanghai, this establishment is destined to become a marquee destination for patrons.

These cutting-edge culinary additions underscore Yes Hospitality Group's commitment to delivering unparalleled dining experiences in Florida, led by Shirodkar and his incredible team. As they continue to expand, their dedication to quality and creativity ensures that each new venue becomes a landmark, redefining the culinary scene with every opening. Those wanting to experience a "next level" dining experience, paired with plate-pleasing libations, stay tuned....

ABOUT JAY N. SHIRODKAR

A successful investor and restauranteur, Jay Shirodkar is one of the youngest and most dynamic entrepreneurs in Miami's hospitality industry. Having recently taken the helm as President of Yes Hospitality Group, Jay is making waves with his innovative and customer-centric approach. With extensive travel experience, and keen understanding of modern dining trends set him apart from others in the industry. He built his first real estate company and strategically sold it right before the COVID-19 pandemic struck. Afterward, he successfully took control of Naked Taco, a popular brand, with multiple locations and fueled its growth. His next mission is to create a signature group of restaurants that are dynamic, unforgettable, and reflective of his modern, forward-thinking vision.

ABOUT YES HOSPITALITY GROUP

Founded in 2008, our journey began as a comprehensive solution for hospitality food and beverage needs in hotel and lodging properties. What started as a management entity has blossomed into a thriving restaurant group, driven by our unwavering dedication to guest satisfaction and our commitment to excellence. For more information please visit: https://www.yeshospitalitygroup.com.

