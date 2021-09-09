'Yes I Am Glorious' by Cacharel, the New Fragrance For Women

The YES I AM fragrance collection is about self-affirmation, seeing femininity as a way to fulfill your own desires, finding your positive power and using it.

YES I AM GLORIOUS, the collection's fourth iteration, takes the original Cacharel spirit and reinvents it for the 21st Century. It is fresh, approachable, radiates confidence and celebrates authenticity. The fragrance exudes a wave of buoyant energy that exudes power and a healthy glow.

Scentwise, YES I AM GLORIOUS is a LUMINOUS CREMOSO — a floriental blend of White Peach Nectar and Mandarin Oil top notes, middle notes of Bright Magnolia and White Flowers, and base notes of Milkshake with a hint of Sandalwood.

Its defining color is a down to earth, peachy nude.

WHO'S THAT GIRL? YES I AM SPOKESPERSON SHAY MITCHELL

With more than 4 million YouTube subscribers and close to 30 million Instagram followers — the Mitchies — YES I AM spokesperson Shay Mitchell is an accomplished actress, social media influencer, activist and an acclaimed Gen Z icon.

The daughter of a Canadian father and Filipino mother, Shay became a household name with her role in the series Pretty Little Liars. She runs a successful YouTube Channel, launched her own line of fashion accessories and co-authored a young adult novel. Most recently, she starred in the Netflix series You and in Hulu's Dollface, which has a second season in the works. She gave birth to her first child in October 2019.

A true role model with global appeal, Shay fights for what she believes in: raising awareness and defending causes that she considers important. With her bold approach, Shay is perfectly aligned with the YES I AM mantra of self-affirmation and empowerment.

THE YES I AM GLORIOUS CAMPAIGN

In the new YES I AM GLORIOUS campaign, Shay is fun, spontaneous, and glowing with positive energy.

Directed by Columbine Goldsmith, the new YES I AM film follows Shay on a typical day of castings and auditions in the golden light of a hazy Los Angeles morning. In a bright, airy studio, she lets her hair down, takes off her jacket, and strikes pose after pose, radiating joy to the soundtrack of Norman's Feelin' Good. In the final scene, we see Shay curbside, joining her friends, ready to celebrate life. For Shay, an actress and entrepreneur, this is what power and confidence looks like.

YES I AM'S LIPSTICK-INSPIRED BOTTLE

As the ultimate fragrance accessory for make-up lovers, the YES I AM bottle looks like a classic lipstick, an enduring symbol of strength in femininity. Its intricately quilted glass has a subtle iridescent glow and the juice inside shimmers with a golden touch against its signature color: peach nude.

YES I AM: FOUR EXPRESSIONS OF FEMALE POWER

YES I AM GLORIOUS is the fourth fragrance in Cacharel's YES I AM collection. Each scent corresponds to a specific type of #CacharelSista and color.

YES I AM GLORIOUS. You are a dreamer, spontaneous, always true to yourself. You speak your mind. You are glowing with positive energy. You are approachable. You are an Aries, Taurus or Aquarius. You are the luminous girl.

YES I AM. You are spontaneous, witty and independent. Passionate about make-up, possibly Gemini, Virgo or Capricorn. Your color: red. You are the power girl.

YES I AM FABULOUS. Your color: purple. You are outspoken, full of surprises, as bold as you are sensual. You love to party. A Libra, Scorpio, or Sagittarius, perhaps? You are the unexpected girl.

YES I AM PINK FIRST. You are playful and bubbly, a social creature who also loves the outdoors. Always optimistic, typically a Cancer, Leo, or Pisces. You are the cool girl.

COLLECTION:

Yes I Am Glorious Eau De Parfum Spray, 2.5-oz. $65

Yes I Am Glorious Eau De Parfum Spray, 1.7-oz. $52

Yes I Am Glorious Eau De Parfum Spray, 1.0-oz. $35

Available on Macys.com, Walgreens.com, and Amazon.com

CACHAREL

Synonymous with youth and freedom since 1978, Cacharel fragrances are the olfactory companions of the various phases in a young woman's life.

Following the legends that are Anaïs Anaïs — a girl's first perfume — and Amor Amor — a declaration of first love — Cacharel embraces youthful independence.

#POWERISYOURS #SHOWYOURGLOW

To learn more about the brand, its campaign and products:

@cacharelparfums

ABOUT PARLUX FRAGRANCES, LTD.

Parlux LTD, a leading global beauty company, designs, manufactures, markets and distributes prestige fragrances and related products since 1987. It is ranked among the Top 100 Cosmetic and Fragrance companies globally and holds the licenses for notable fragrance brands including: Tommy Bahama, Vince Camuto, Pierre Cardin, Kenneth Cole, Paris Hilton, Sofia Vergara, and Jason Wu, among others. Parlux LTD is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Perfumania Holdings Inc., an independent national, vertically integrated wholesale distributor and specialty retailer of fragrances and related products.

SOURCE Parlux Fragrances, Inc.