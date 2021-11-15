Yes Lender Rebrands as Fintegra and Signs Roger W. Ferguson, Jr. as an Investor and Advisor

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yes Lender has adopted a new name – Fintegra. Glenn Forman, the company's CEO, commented "Our new name combines 'fintech' with 'integrity' and serves as a daily reminder to our customers and colleagues of our mission and values, which we take very seriously."

Fintegra

Coinciding with the rebranding, Fintegra announced that Roger Ferguson, a prominent and well-respected business leader, has joined the company's leadership team and investor group, which further strengthens the company's position in the small business financing space. Fintegra was recently recognized by The Philadelphia Business Journal as the sixth fastest growing company in the Philadelphia metro region.

Fast, Secure, Data-Driven Funding Solutions

Fintegra aims to disrupt small business financing by transforming the experiences of business owners. Mr. Forman commented "We're committed to putting capital in the hands of entrepreneurs so they can grow their businesses and improve the lives of their customers, suppliers and employees, and we'll continue to do so in a highly ethical and empathetic way."

Far too many of the nation's 30 million small businesses do not have access to a reliable source of working capital. Traditional bank loans are difficult to secure and involve a slow and arduous application process. In contrast, Fintegra satisfies the capital needs of small businesses through a painless online application process that frequently disperses cash to businesses within 24 hours.

Kobi Ben Meir, Fintegra's CMO, commented "Our new brand reinforces our position as a trustworthy, technology-driven creditor that is making small business financing more accessible." Fintegra aspires to be the preferred funding partner of every small business in the U.S.

Roger W. Ferguson Brings Highly Credible Expertise

Dr. Ferguson's addition to Fintegra's leadership team and investor group signals exciting things for the company's new brand. Earlier this year, Dr. Ferguson retired as President and CEO of TIAA (Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association), a role that he held since 2008, where he more than doubled the company's assets under management to over one trillion dollars. As Vice Chair of the Federal Reserve (1997-2006), Dr. Ferguson spearheaded the central bank's response to the 9/11 terrorist attacks and was heralded by Alan Greenspan as "one of the most effective Vice Chairmen in the history of the Fed."

Dr. Ferguson serves on the boards of numerous corporates and nonprofits, including Alphabet (Google's parent), Corning, International Flavors & Fragrances, Klarna, The Aspen Institute, The Conference Board, and the Smithsonian Institution.

Mr. Forman noted "We're incredibly fortunate to be able to tap Roger's wisdom and experience to accelerate Fintegra's growth. His track record of success and impeccable ethics are perfectly aligned with our brand. While it's been a few years since we worked together at McKinsey & Company, it feels great to be joining forces again to take Fintegra to new heights."

New Logo, Tagline and Website

The Fintegra team is proud to showcase the company's new brand via their website (www.getfintegra.com). The company has embraced the tagline "Small Business Financing Done Right" and is working on an exciting campaign to promote its brand.

For more information or press inquiries, please contact Kobi Ben Meir at 315-450-7672 or [email protected].

