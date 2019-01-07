Yes Marketing announces partnership with Kalmbach Media to enhance digital communications and expand growth in key audience segments

Kalmbach selects Yes Marketing to activate advanced consumer insights, enable responsive template creation and enhance inboxing

DALLAS, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yes Marketing today announced that Kalmbach Media, the leading content creator serving specialty interest and hobby enthusiast markets, has selected the marketing technology vendor as their multichannel marketing services and technology provider. Yes Marketing will provide access to its multichannel marketing communications platform Yesmail360i as well as expert strategy, creative, analytics and deliverability services to Kalmbach Media, which reaches more than 35 million customers through a portfolio of brands offering magazines, digital content, products, events, and books.

Yes Marketing will help Kalmbach Media grow their business as Kalmbach continues to expand their digital media and ecommerce capabilities. Yes Marketing was awarded the partnership because they were positioned to address Kalmbach Media's need to improve their marketing capabilities and attain a better, more attentive service from a dedicated team that knew their business.

"We were searching for more than a technology upgrade; we wanted a partner who understood our business and who could offer guidance and expertise on ways to improve our program," said Nicole McGuire, senior VP of consumer marketing for Kalmbach Media. "We are looking forward to working with Yes Marketing to build a deeper connection with our very passionate audiences."

Through Yesmail360i's advanced segmentation and automation capabilities, Kalmbach Media can increase the effectiveness of their marketing campaigns and reduce production time. In addition, Yes Marketing's full-service deliverability solution boasting a robust technology platform and dedicated deliverability support will help Kalmbach optimize inboxing rates.

"We are thrilled to be Kalmbach Media's trusted advisors as they take their marketing program to new heights," said Jim Sturm, president at Yes Marketing. "Through our multichannel communications platform and the expertise of our teams, Kalmbach will be able to deliver better personalized and more engaging marketing content that creates a stronger relationship with their audience and helps them build lifetime loyalty."

To learn more about Yes Marketing, its partnerships, and success stories visit http://www.yesmarketing.com/success-stories.

About Kalmbach Media

Kalmbach Media is a leading independent media company that provides ideas and inspiration to avid hobbyists, enthusiasts and citizen scientists through its multichannel brands including Astronomy, Discover, Bead&Button, FineScale Modeler, Garden Railways, Scale Auto, Classic Toy Trains, Model Railroader, Model Railroader Video Plus, Trains, Classic Trains, and American Snowmobiler.

About Yes Marketing

Yes Marketing focuses on enabling marketers to engage, acquire and retain consumers along each stage of the consumer journey with a brand – from awareness through consideration, purchase and lifetime loyalty. This is accomplished through a unique combination of expert marketing services, best-of-breed technology and proprietary data assets that enable brands to create and deliver truly personalized, data-driven customer experiences with the help of a single vendor with an integrated technology and service offering. To learn more, call 1-877-937-6245, email sales@yesmarketing.com or visit www.yesmarketing.com.

About Infogroup

Infogroup is a leading provider of data and data-driven marketing solutions. Infogroup provides data, technology and services that help marketers acquire new customers and maximize the value of existing relationships. The company's data and marketing solutions help clients of all sizes, from local SMBs to FORTUNE 100™ enterprises, increase sales and customer loyalty. Infogroup provides both digital and traditional marketing channel expertise that is enhanced by access to our proprietary data on 280 million individuals and 24 million businesses. For more information, visit www.infogroup.com.

