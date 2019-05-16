Yes Marketing joins forces with Adobe to provide leading technology combined with white glove agency, implementation, and program management services

DALLAS, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yes Marketing announced today that it is advancing its relationship with Adobe. The newly enhanced relationship will include a unique value proposition for brands who will benefit from white glove agency, implementation and program management services from Yes Marketing paired with the advanced capabilities of Adobe Campaign, the industry's leading cross-channel campaign management offering for B2C marketers, part of Adobe Marketing Cloud in Adobe Experience Cloud.

Together, Adobe and Yes Marketing deliver:

A world-class technology solution that allows brands to scale the management, personalization, optimization and orchestration of their campaigns and customer journeys.

that allows brands to scale the management, personalization, optimization and orchestration of their campaigns and customer journeys. Best in class services offered by their experienced strategy, creative, analytics, program management, production and technology implementation teams

offered by their experienced strategy, creative, analytics, program management, production and technology implementation teams A comprehensive technology roadmap that offers advanced functionalities like AI, machine learning, omnichannel journey building and superior content management.

that offers advanced functionalities like AI, machine learning, omnichannel journey building and superior content management. Unmatched marketing efficiency achieved by reducing program complexity through custom service options that address each client's unique needs

achieved by reducing program complexity through custom service options that address each client's unique needs Expert program support through outstanding strategic guidance, dependable technology, and experienced support

through outstanding strategic guidance, dependable technology, and experienced support Robust point solutions like Yes Marketing's deliverability service, data assets and Customer Generator that help brands supplement and optimize their multichannel marketing programs

"Our relationship with Adobe is a major milestone in Yes Marketing's evolution as a service and technology provider," said Jim Sturm, president at Yes Marketing. "This step, like everything we do, is informed by our clients' needs and we are confident that Adobe's excellent technology suite and our outstanding service offerings will reaffirm our position as our clients' trusted advisors across channels, technologies and vendors. Our mission continues to be to help brands get more consumers to 'yes' through the unique combination of marketing services, robust data and advanced technology."

The collaboration between Adobe and Yes Marketing will provide hundreds of B2C brands across the retail, financial services, healthcare, and travel & hospitality verticals with end-to-end solutions to execute on their vision and achieve their business objectives with unmatched technical and service support from the leaders in the industry.

"Leveraging rich customer data to inform personalized engagement is core to Customer Experience Management (CXM) and business success," said Aseem Chandra, senior vice president, Strategic Marketing, Adobe Experience Cloud. "The combination of Adobe and Yes Marketing empowers organizations to excel in CXM, putting industry-leading technologies, together with services, in the hands of marketers."

To learn more about Yes Marketing's white glove services, visit www.yesmarketing.com/services. To learn more about the Adobe Marketing Cloud, visit https://www.adobe.com/marketing-cloud.

About Yes Marketing

Yes Marketing focuses on enabling marketers to engage, acquire and retain consumers along each stage of the consumer journey with a brand – from awareness through consideration, purchase and lifetime loyalty. This is accomplished through a unique combination of expert marketing services, best-of-breed technology and proprietary data assets that enable brands to create and deliver truly personalized, data-driven customer experiences with the help of a single vendor with an integrated technology and service offering. To learn more, call 1-877-937-6245, email sales@yesmarketing.com or visit www.yesmarketing.com.

About Adobe Experience Cloud

Adobe is reimagining Customer Experience Management (CXM) with Adobe Experience Cloud, the industry's only end-to-end solution for experience creation, marketing, advertising, analytics and commerce. Adobe Experience Cloud helps brands deliver consistent, continuous and compelling B2C, B2B and B2E experiences across customer touchpoints and channels—all while accelerating business growth. Unlike legacy enterprise platforms with static, siloed customer profiles, Adobe Experience Platform empowers companies to fully understand customers and make data actionable through Adobe Sensei, the company's AI and machine learning technology. Industry analysts have named Adobe a leader in over 20 major reports focused on experience—more than any other technology company.

About Infogroup

Infogroup is a leading provider of data and data-driven marketing solutions. Infogroup provides data, technology and services that help marketers acquire new customers and maximize the value of existing relationships. The company's data and marketing solutions help clients of all sizes, from local SMBs to FORTUNE 100™ enterprises, increase sales and customer loyalty. Infogroup provides both digital and traditional marketing channel expertise that is enhanced by access to our proprietary data on 280 million individuals and 24 million businesses. For more information, visit www.infogroup.com.

Contact:

Jennifer Mulligan

Phone: 312-648-6005

Email: jennifer.mulligan@walkersands.com

SOURCE Yes Marketing

Related Links

http://www.yesmarketing.com

