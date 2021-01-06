Yes MLS Becomes MLS Now

CLEVELAND, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MLS Now, Ohio's largest multiple listing system (formerly Yes MLS), today launches a new name reflective of its members' tenacity for action in the present moment. The updated name 'MLS Now' marks a shift in course for the 13,300-member strong organization; while no operational changes will come of today's announcement, MLS Now continues to innovate for streamlined expansion.

In 2018, Yes-MLS emerged from the consolidation of two of Ohio's largest MLSs at the time to form the state's largest MLS organization, self-defined as 'forward-thinking.' This positioning put the firm on a fast track to 2021. Today, with almost half the REALTORS® in the state as members and over a third of Ohio's units valued at $9 billion sold in 2019, the organization has thought forward for long enough – the time is 'Now'.

"The name Yes-MLS was what was needed at the time of its inception to bring REALTORS together," said John Kurlich, COO of MLS Now. "As of January 1, 2021, watch for news about MLS Now as we hit the ground running and rolling out updates over the next few years."

Aside from the organization's new name, MLS Now elected to keep its current logo, which was designed and developed by MLS Now CEO Carl DeMusz in collaboration with Aaron Powell, Head of Marketing and IT. The signature roofline shape in the logo's cloud were first created by DeMusz and inspired by "the MLS which these days includes many homes listed and stored in the cloud," he says. "My job was to develop the concept into a visually digestible trademark design then make it accessible for publishing and branding," said Aaron Powell.

"MLS Now provides its subscribers products and services that serve the needs of the current moment, highly responsive staff, and an experienced team of leadership, making it the logical choice for Associations looking to partner for their MLS needs," said Marlin Palich, 2020 Board Chairman.

MLS Now is Ohio's largest MLS, serving 13,300 subscribers belonging to 13 Associations of REALTORS®, across 36 primary counties in Ohio and West Virginia. MLS Now is one of the most recognized MLSs in its area, standing out through a commitment to digital tools and resources for members. For more information visit mlsnow.com.

