Yes On Prop 24 Campaign Announces Endorsements From Asian/Pacific Islander (API) Leaders

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Yes on Prop 24 campaign announced strong support from Asian/Pacific Islander (API) leaders, including: Andrew Yang, former Presidential Candidate, Entrepreneur, and founder of Humanity Forward; Betty Yee, California State Controller; and David Chiu, California State Assemblymember.

"Technology is changing more rapidly than ever before, and tech corporations are already lining up to undermine the CCPA," said Andrew Yang, former Presidential Candidate, Entrepreneur, and founder of Humanity Forward. "It's up to us to protect consumers and strengthen our privacy rights to global standards. Our data should be ours no matter what platforms and apps we use. That's why I hope California voters will join me in supporting Prop 24 by voting YES in November."

"Prop 24 will protect our most personal information, including our race, ethnicity and sexual orientation," said California State Controller Betty Yee. "It also triples fines against big corporations for violating our kids' data. Please join me in supporting Prop 24 to give Californians back control over our own data."

Proposition 24 would:

Protect your most personal information, by allowing you to prevent businesses from using or sharing sensitive information about your health, finances, race, ethnicity, and precise location; Safeguard young people, TRIPLING FINES for violations involving children's information; Put new limits on companies' collection and use of our personal information; Establish an enforcement arm—the California Privacy Protection Agency—to defend these rights and hold companies accountable, and extend enforcement including IMPOSING PENALTIES FOR NEGLIGENCE resulting in theft of consumers' emails and passwords; MAKE IT MUCH HARDER TO WEAKEN PRIVACY in California in the future, by preventing special interests and politicians from undermining Californians' privacy rights, while allowing the Legislature to amend the law to further the primary goal of strengthening consumer privacy to better protect you and your children, such as opt-in for use of data, further protections for uniquely vulnerable minors, and greater power for individuals to hold violators accountable.

