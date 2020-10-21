Yes On Prop 24 Campaign Announces Endorsements From Nurses, Firefighters, And Education Leaders

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Yes on Prop 24 campaign announced important endorsements from the United Nurses Associations of California (UNAC), California Professional Firefighters, immediate past President of the California Teachers Association (CTA), Eric Heins, past President of CTA, Dean Vogel, and immediate past President of the California Federation of Teachers (CFT), Joshua Pechthalt.

"With our students spending the majority of their instructional time online, it's our job to protect their safety -- just like we do when they are in a classroom," said Eric Heins, immediate past President of CTA. "Proposition 24 will expand the security for our kids and triple the fines against those who would do them harm. As a career educator it is my responsibility to always keep our focus on the students. Please join me in voting Yes on 24."

Other prominent school leaders and endorsers include:

Dianna MacDonald - Past President, California Parent Teacher Association

Hon. Ann Crosbie - Trustee - Fremont Unified School District and Chair of the California Democratic Party Children's Caucus

Hon. Larry Allen - Trustee - Middletown School District

Hon. Tim Sbranti - Trustee - Chabot-Las Positas Community College District

Hon. Greg Bonaccorsi - Trustee - Ohlone Community College District

Hon. Melanie Blake - Trustee - Sonoma Valley Unified School District

Hon. Jonathan Abboud - Trustee - Santa Barbara Community College District

Hon. Valerie Amezcua - Trustee, Santa Ana Unified School District

Hon. Laura Capps - President, Santa Barbara Unified School District

Hon. Megan Kerr- Trustee Long Beach Unified School District

Hon. Kathy Rawlings- Trustee Carlsbad Unified School District

Proposition 24 would:

Protect your most personal information, by allowing you to prevent businesses from using or sharing sensitive information about your health, finances, race, ethnicity, and precise location; Safeguard young people, TRIPLING FINES for violations involving children's information; Put new limits on companies' collection and use of our personal information; Establish an enforcement arm—the California Privacy Protection Agency—to defend these rights and hold companies accountable, and extend enforcement including IMPOSING PENALTIES FOR NEGLIGENCE resulting in theft of consumers' emails and passwords; MAKE IT MUCH HARDER TO WEAKEN PRIVACY in California in the future, by preventing special interests and politicians from undermining Californians' privacy rights, while allowing the Legislature to amend the law to further the primary goal of strengthening consumer privacy to better protect you and your children, such as opt-in for use of data, further protections for uniquely vulnerable minors, and greater power for individuals to hold violators accountable.

