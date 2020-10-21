Yes On Prop 24 Campaign Announces Endorsements From Prominent Black Community Organizations

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Yes on Prop 24 campaign announced endorsements from prominent black community organizations, including the: California Black Chamber of Commerce, Black Lives Voter Guide, and New Frontier Democratic Club.

The California Black Chamber of Commerce is the largest African American non-profit business organization representing hundreds of small and emerging businesses, affiliates and chambers of commerce throughout the state. The New Frontier Democratic Club is the oldest and largest African American Democratic club in the State of California. They join Alice Huffman, President of the California NAACP; Lynette McElhaney, Oakland City Councilmember; Daraka Larimore-Hall, Vice-Chair of the California Democratic Party; Sean Dugar DNC Member and social activist; Los Angeles Sentinel; Watt Times; Sacramento Observer; San Diego Voice and Viewpoint; and Sun Reporter in endorsing Prop 24.

"Proposition 24 creates a baseline of consumer privacy protections that can lead to the halting of the legal redlining, voter suppression, and geographic targeting all too familiar in our communities," said Jay King, President of the California Black Chamber of Commerce. "Simultaneously, it ensures small and minority-owned businesses are better able to comply and protect the data of their clients. For these reasons and more we encourage our members and all California voters to vote YES on Prop24."

Proposition 24 would:

Protect your most personal information, by allowing you to prevent businesses from using or sharing sensitive information about your health, finances, race, ethnicity, and precise location; Safeguard young people, TRIPLING FINES for violations involving children's information; Put new limits on companies' collection and use of our personal information; Establish an enforcement arm—the California Privacy Protection Agency—to defend these rights and hold companies accountable, and extend enforcement including IMPOSING PENALTIES FOR NEGLIGENCE resulting in theft of consumers' emails and passwords; MAKE IT MUCH HARDER TO WEAKEN PRIVACY in California in the future, by preventing special interests and politicians from undermining Californians' privacy rights, while allowing the Legislature to amend the law to further the primary goal of strengthening consumer privacy to better protect you and your children, such as opt-in for use of data, further protections for uniquely vulnerable minors, and greater power for individuals to hold violators accountable.

About Californians for Consumer Privacy

Californians for Consumer Privacy is the same group that authored the first-in-the-nation California Consumer Privacy Act, which was passed unanimously by the California State Legislature and signed into law by California Governor Jerry Brown. Now the group is backing Prop 24, the California Privacy Rights Act on the 2020 ballot, to expand and enshrine privacy rights for all Californians.



