Yes Solar Solutions Approved for New Solar Loan

CARY, N.C., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 20, 2024 Yes Solar Solutions became the first Triangle solar installer in North Carolina to offer customers the NC Clean Energy Fund in collaboration with the Solar and Energy Loan Fund (SELF). Yes Solar considers this a major breakthrough in making solar accessible to more homes in North Carolina and a big first step to preparing for EnergizeNC, North Carolina's deployment of a $156 million Solar for All EPA grant that will enable the rapid deployment of distributed solar across the state.

"We are thrilled to partner with Yes Solar Solutions to make solar more accessible to people in the Triangle," said Michelle Myers, Program Manager with NCCEF. "Our financing has no dealer fee, transparent terms, and is available for people with the ability to make the monthly payments, regardless of credit score, allowing more people to take advantage of incentives like the federal tax credit and Duke's PowerPair program."

NCCEF has created more competition in the market by tailoring the offering to solar customers, particularly those that have the moderate disposable income to pay for solar but not the credit score. Especially now, with the Duke PowerPair incentive available, and the 30% tax credit, solar can be accessible to a range of buyers with a range of needs.

Yes Solar Solutions Co-Founder and CEO Kathy Miller said, "This is another valuable new tool in our kit to offer solar to those that in the past could not pay cash, and did not have a qualifying credit score for financing. Another example of the innovations that are taking place in the work of non-profits like NCCEF advocating for affordable solar for all."

About Yes Solar Solutions

Yes Solar Solutions has been the leading local solar company for almost 15 years, founded and locally owned by Stew and Kathy Miller. Being the only NABCEP-accredited solar company in North Carolina, Yes Solar has earned a reputation for integrity, quality, and responsiveness. Our track record of over 2,500 projects installed, and our local ownership and management are strengths in helping us serve our communities. Contact Yes Solar or give us a call at (919) 459-4155 today for a free and accurate estimate for your own solar, energy storage or EV charging system.

About North Carolina Clean Energy Fund and EnergizeNC

North Carolina Clean Energy Fund is a nonprofit that operates on the "Green Bank" model successfully pioneered in other states, including Connecticut, Florida, Michigan, and New York. Our mission is to accelerate investment in clean and efficient energy solutions and increase climate resilience in North Carolina, particularly to the benefit of underserved populations. We partner with public and private investors, foundations, and other non-profit organizations to deploy sustainable financing solutions that will create long-lasting environmental, economic, and social benefits.

EnergizeNC is North Carolina's Solar for All program, part of the U.S. EPA's Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund The program is led by the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality's State Energy Office and includes North Carolina Advanced Energy, the North Carolina Clean Energy Technology Center and the North Carolina Clean Energy Fund. After a planning year, with a roll out expected sometime in 2025-2026, the five-year Solar for All grant expects to be able to bring solar to disadvantaged communities across the state. It will include loans to affordable multifamily housing developers as well as subsidy and financing for low to moderate income (LMI) households.

