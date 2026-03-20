Yes, There's Now a Harvard-Inspired Phone Case -- and It's Surprisingly Refined

"In the weave, we seek truth." A design rooted in heritage and academic tradition.

CAMBRIDGE, England, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PITAKA has introduced a phone case inspired by Harvard University, translating elements of the institution's academic heritage and visual identity into a contemporary accessory design.

Centered on the theme "In the Weave, We Seek Truth," the collection draws from Harvard's motto, Veritas — truth — and reinterprets aspects of the university's historic environment through a refined material expression. The result is a piece that blends symbolic meaning with modern form.

PITAKA Harvard University Global Official License

Design Inspired by Academic Heritage

Located in Cambridge, Harvard University has long been associated with scholarship, discipline, and intellectual rigor. Its motto, Veritas, reflects a belief in inquiry as an enduring pursuit.

The design references the rhythm and geometry of Harvard's traditional brick architecture, expressed through a woven structure in a Harvard Crimson color palette. Subtle tonal variation and texture create depth while maintaining a restrained aesthetic, echoing the balance between tradition and modernity.

A Subtle Expression of Values

Beyond appearance, the collection reflects ideas of continuity and thoughtful design. A phone case is an everyday object — carried, handled, and seen repeatedly throughout the day. Here, it becomes a quiet visual reminder of curiosity and lifelong learning.

Rather than overt symbolism, the piece communicates through material, color, and structure — understated yet intentional.

Be close to truth. Carry the legacy.

Availability

PITAKA's Harvard University Global Official Licensed Collection officially launched worldwide on March 19, 2026, with pricing starting at $69.99. Additional accessories will be introduced in phases, and the collection is available through online channels and select retail partners.

About PITAKA

PITAKA is a lifestyle brand dedicated to material innovation and human-centered design. By combining advanced materials and manufacturing techniques with everyday products, PITAKA bridges technology with fashion, design, and culture.

SOURCE PITAKA