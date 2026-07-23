PITAKA Debuts Integrated Protection System Built for Samsung's Next-Generation Foldables

Modular hinge, screen, and back protection — plus a new programmable Aaron Button — designed to give foldable users the confidence of a traditional smartphone.

HONG KONG, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PITAKA, the design-driven accessories brand known for its aramid fiber craftsmanship, today unveiled its Integrated Protection System, a modular case ecosystem engineered for Samsung's next generation of Galaxy Z foldables. The system is compatible with Galaxy Z Fold8, Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Flip8, and is designed to address the three areas foldable owners worry about most: the outer display, the hinge, and the inner screen.

PITAKA Case for Galaxy Z Fold8 & Flip8 Series

As foldables move from novelty to daily use, PITAKA says the category's next challenge isn't specs — it's trust. With the Integrated Protection System, the company is moving beyond the single-piece case and introducing a configurable protection platform that lets users decide exactly how much coverage their device needs.

From a Single Case to a Protection System

Traditional phone cases follow a simple logic: one piece, one function, one purchase decision.

Foldables, however, are structurally different. They introduce three distinct vulnerable zones: the outer display, the hinge, and the expanded inner screen.

The system breaks this down into a modular architecture, built from four elements:

Back Case — lightweight everyday shielding

Hinge — structural reinforcement for the folding mechanism

Front Case — integrated display protection within the frame

Aaron Button — a physical control layer built into the case

Instead of a fixed product, the system behaves more like a configurable protection platform for foldables.

Re-Engineering the Hardest Part: Hinge Protection

At the core of the system is a fully automatic, semi-hidden hinge cover:

Fully covers the hinge when the device is folded

Automatically retracts when the device is unfolded, without affecting the flatness of the back panel

Operates with smooth, controlled damping — no rattling or looseness

The goal is not to make the device heavier or more armored, but to make protection feel almost invisible in daily use.*

When Screen Protection Becomes Structural

Another key shift comes from the front display protection. Rather than treating screen protection as an accessory layer, PITAKA integrates high-transparency reinforced glass directly into the front frame structure:

Hardness rating of 9H or higher

No noticeable loss in touch responsiveness

Edges fully wrap and lock seamlessly with the back case, preventing displacement

This eliminates the need for a separate screen protector, making display protection part of the device's physical architecture.*

Smart Interaction: The Aaron Button

Positioned at the hinge's natural grip point, the Aaron Button delivers clear mechanical click feedback with every press, and pairs with the PITAKA app to enable fully customizable functions.*

Built on PITAKA's Material Philosophy, Extended into Structure

The system continues PITAKA's signature use of aramid fiber, maintaining its lightweight, textured, anti-slip feel while introducing a more advanced structural architecture:

Four-part integrated construction — front case, screen protector, hinge, and back case — engineered to control overall thickness growth while preserving structural integrity

Compatible with PITAKA's magnetic ecosystem, including MagEZ Grip, power banks, and magnetic card holders

NFC-based authenticity verification

The emphasis is not on specifications alone, but on maintaining a balance between lightness, precision, and structural confidence.

Not One Product — Multiple Ways to Configure It

The modular design gives users a new kind of purchasing decision: configuration, not a single fixed product. Available tiers include:

Minimal Protection — back case only

Standard Protection — back case plus hinge

Full Protection System — complete configuration across all four modules

Enhanced Interaction Mode — full system with the Aaron Button enabled

In effect, buyers aren't just choosing a case — they're deciding how they want their foldable to behave.

Pricing & Availability

Preorders for the Integrated Protection System opened on July 22, 2026, immediately following Samsung's launch event, via the PITAKA Official Website and Amazon.

Starting at $54.99, the collection allows users to build their ideal protection setup based on their personal needs. With flexible combinations of front protection and back cases, users can choose the level of protection that best fits their usage preferences — from lightweight everyday protection to a more comprehensive protective solution.

* Hinge, Front Case, and Aaron Button features only apply to Galaxy Z Fold8 and Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra.

About PITAKA

PITAKA, a lifestyle brand focusing on material innovation and humanistic spirits, links cutting-edge materials and manufacturing techniques to daily supplies, and thus the world of fashion, design, culture, and creativity.

In the ancient Sanskrit language, PITAKA referred to the basket, implying diversification, inclusiveness, wisdom, and delivery. Our goal is to build daily equipment rich in wisdom, embrace diverse modern lifestyles, and light up inspiration for simple life by delivering fluid, interesting, and sustainable aesthetics of life to modern people who advocate minimalism and spiritual pursuit.

SOURCE PITAKA