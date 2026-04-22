Not Just Eco-Friendly: PITAKA Makes Sustainability Measurable, One Tree at a Time

HONG KONG, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This Earth Day, PITAKA moves sustainability beyond messaging and into measurable environmental action.

Through a partnership with Tree-Nation, every purchase of PITAKA's new "Breath of Veins" phone case funds the planting of one mangrove tree on Kenya's Swahili Coast—turning a consumer product into a traceable act of reforestation.

Breath of Veins

Instead of symbolic sustainability claims, each phone case now carries a verifiable environmental impact that connects everyday use with real-world ecological restoration.

From Purchase to Verified Impact

Each "Breath of Veins" phone case is directly linked to one newly planted mangrove tree in Kenya, a region critical for coastal protection and carbon capture.

Inside every product package, users will find a planting card with a QR code. By scanning it, customers can register their tree digitally and receive a personalized planting certificate

The initiative reframes ownership of a product into active participation in global reforestation efforts—where every purchase contributes to a measurable ecological outcome.

As PITAKA founder James puts it:

"Sustainability should not remain an abstract idea. It should become something people can directly take part in, and that is where real impact begins."

Beyond Earth Day

The campaign launches on April 22 and will run through October 21, 2026. For PITAKA, however, this is not a standalone activation but a continuation of its long-standing commitment to sustainability.

From durable everyday essentials to more responsible production and packaging, sustainability has always been embedded in how the brand creates and thinks about products.

"Breath of Veins" reflects this ongoing approach—linking product ownership with a more conscious and long-term relationship with the environment.

One Product, One Tree, One Measurable Impact

In a category defined by everyday accessories, PITAKA is redefining what product value means.

Not only what a product is made of—but what it makes possible.

With "Breath of Veins", each phone case becomes more than protection for a device. It becomes a verified contribution to global reforestation, where every purchase leaves a measurable trace in the real world.

SOURCE PITAKA