Yes, You Can Afford A New Home, Boise, ID

Saving for a new home can be hard, but CBH is going to make it easy. CBH Homes will give buyers a credit of 10% of all rent paid while residing in a CBH rental property up to $5,000. They are excited to introduce the CBH Trade Up Program powered by CBH Homes, a new initiative to help buyers get into a new home in a hot market.

Shannen Floyd, Director of CBH Rentals, said, "We launched the program to the public on Monday and the response was astounding. We had over 40 phone calls alone that day."

CBH Rentals is in full force and currently at a 98% occupancy rate with more new rentals to be released in 2021. It's clear that the community is in need of not just housing but programs to create affordable housing. CBH Homes currently represents 66% of the new home market inventory and is pushing to give buyers even more options in 2021.

"CBH is aiming to provide homeownership on every level, from single family homes to rentals. We want to be with you every step of the way and help make the dream of owning a home a reality," said Corey Barton, President/Owner of CBH Homes.

Learn more about CBH Homes and the CBH Trade Up Program here .

About CBH Homes :

CBH Homes has been building dreams for Idahoans for over 28 years, and for 17 of those, CBH Homes has been Idaho's #1 Builder, an Idaho Best Place to Work, now ranked #38 in the nation and proudly working with over 21,000 happy homeowners. Cbhhomes.com RCE-923

SOURCE CBH Homes

Related Links

https://cbhhomes.com

