YESCO Electrical Supply, Inc. Opens 5th Location in Pittsburgh and Strengthens Technology Infrastructure

PITTSBURGH, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ("YESCO" or the "Company"), an independent electrical supply and wholesale company focused on the supply of electrical components and products that support safe and profitable project completion, is pleased to announce that it has opened its fifth location in Pittsburgh, PA to the public and internally has expanded technological infrastructures – marking another success for the company to strengthen its core services and growth strategy.

Company President, Lee DeRose is the Chairman of the Board of Directors for Central Inspections (www.centralinspections.org) and The Electrical League of Eastern Ohio which oversees permits, code enforcement and inspections across Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana County. Working innately with local contractors ensures their installations of electrical components are permissible and up to the latest NEC code changes. This knowledge is brought into YESCO which keeps the company on the cutting edge of advancements in the electrical industry.

After YESCO's successful involvement supplying industrial switchgear and LED lighting to multiple sites along the Dakota Access Pipeline back in early 2017, the company realized its strengths to supply electrical construction projects from complex multi-phased industrial construction projects to the smallest residential jobs. This encouraged YESCO to move forward with its expansion plans to a larger demographic such as Allegheny County.

Pittsburgh has undergone an intense transformation, earning a reputation as one of America's "most livable" cities, redeveloping and maturing as the construction industry works to build and renovate across the region. YESCO saw this as an opportunity to challenge the company's growth strategy by acquiring property in the North Shore area of Pittsburgh. The company combined two lots and expanded one of the buildings purchased to accommodate for the space required to serve the electrical contractors in the city and surrounding boroughs. Working tirelessly throughout 2018 to update and develop this strategically located branch at 1290 Western Avenue, the company has opened its doors to the public.

YESCO partners with Eaton as its primary power distribution and switchgear manufacturer. Eaton is a leading diversified power management company that offers a comprehensive array of electrical products and services that allow electrical contractors to take a strategic, holistic, life-cycle-oriented approach to power management. While also partnering with many other prominent manufacturers of a range of necessary electrical products and tools for the trade. From an amenity perspective - onsite wire paralleling and pulling head service will be available in both the Pittsburgh and Youngstown branches. The company is confident that it will bring quality and a level of customer service that has been unmatched in the region.

YESCO is innovative and Pittsburgh's technological feel resonates with our team and principles. Embracing high-tech advancements and being open minded to the feedback our customers provide helps us deliver better service that offers faster access to information and labor-saving electrical products ultimately resulting in on-time deliveries and more cost-effective projects for our well-established customer base.

Business acumen throughout our management team has led them to implement enterprise-level technologies making internal communications, pricing services, web presence and logistics easier to use for both employees and customers alike which translates to faster and more accurate customer experience. From job quoting to order delivery, YESCO wants the experience to become seamless and will continue to fine tune that experience year over year.

To embrace our busy lifestyles and need to always be connected we offer weekend operating hours. YESCO will be one of the only distributors to service the public in this sector on Saturdays.

