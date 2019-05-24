YESHAYA WASSERMAN IS unaffiliated with Landlord Group Fighting Rent Reform

NEW YORK, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yeshaya Wasserman is unaffiliated with the group Alliance for Rental Excellence.

Recent news accounts reported that Mr. Wasserman's address coincides with the address of the Landlord Group Fighting Rent Reform. The connection of this group with Mr. Wasserman is in error. Mr. Wasserman is not affiliated in any way with this group. The "1820 Ave M" address serves many other companies and is divided by suite number. These news accounts also referred to 2013 allegations that were vehemently disputed, and that ended with no finding of wrongdoing by Mr. Wasserman.

Yeshaya Wasserman affirms his commitment to providing fair housing to community residents, and to maintain his properties at the highest level.

"My goal is to maintain affordable property management services consistent with top industry standards that ensure a high quality of life for all my tenants," said Wasserman.

SGW Properties is a New York-based real estate company formed by Yeshaya Wasserman in 2008, focused on acquisitions of multifamily apartment buildings, ground up development, and commercial assets. www.sgwpropertiesny.com

SOURCE SGW Properties, LLC

Related Links

http://www.sgwpropertiesny.com/

