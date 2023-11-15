Yeske Buie Promotes Next Generation Partners to C-Level Positions

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yeske Buie, one of the most respected and influential financial planning firms in the country, has announced the promotion of its next generation partners and owners to C-level positions.

Yeske Buie's next-generation leaders: Yusuf Abugideiri (back), Lauren Mireles (left), and Lauren Stansell (right).
This promotion serves as an important piece of Yeske Buie's plan to continue operating as an independent firm long into the future, further solidifying the legacy of the firm's Founders, Dr. Dave Yeske and Elissa Buie, and the values they've imbued upon the firm including serving Clients to the highest standard of excellence (known to the firm as the value of Client Big).

These three professionals each have over ten years of experience working at Yeske Buie and have dedicated their careers to serving the firm's Clients, growing the business, and being advocates for the firm's core values under the guidance and mentorship of the firm's Founders. They each became partners and part-owners of the firm in 2019.

Yeske Buie CEO, Elissa Buie, CFP®, sent the following message to the firm's Clients sharing the announcement:

Since its inception, Yeske Buie's sole focus has been to serve its Clients – not just 'for now' but from now on. As the firm's Founders, Dave and I sought to build a business that cares for its Clients to the highest standards of excellence, while operating under our shared set of core values. Today's milestone is a culmination of over fifteen years of diligence and mentorship to ensure that the foundational principles of the firm are carried forward for you, your children and family, and for the generations to come.

These three next-generation owners shouldn't be new to you. Each of them has over ten years of experience working with Yeske Buie's Clients, and has earned their title because of the competence, commitment, creativity, integrity, and resilience they've demonstrated in serving you the Yeske Buie way throughout their careers. Dave and I will continue to serve as the Managing Director and CEO, respectively, and we hope this announcement reassures you that we are committed to fostering the longevity of our relationship in a way that is integrous to the core values you've come to expect from Yeske Buie.

While many financial planning firms are selling their businesses to private equity firms, we believe that remaining an independent firm indefinitely best serves you. We will continue to be an evidence-based financial planning firm, steeped in grounded wisdom, working in support of your Live Big® life. Yusuf, Lauren, and Lauren are among the brightest and most trustworthy people in the profession, and we look forward to continuing to work alongside them to serve you for decades to come.

Learn more about Yeske Buie at www.YeBu.com.

