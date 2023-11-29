Yessica Cancel Named President of Nonprofit Leader in Personalized Tutoring

News provided by

Saga Education

29 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

BOSTON, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Saga Education, the nation's most trusted nonprofit leader for effective personalized tutoring, today announced that Yessica Cancel has been appointed as the organization's next President, reporting to CEO Alan Safran.

"I am extremely honored to be joining Saga and look forward to collaborating with our teams and enabling the execution of our strategic plan as we seek to not only help close the educational gap for our students, but also empower them to reach their full potential by building confidence and connections with caring adults," said Cancel.

Cancel takes on the new role after an impressive 20 years of leadership experience in both nonprofit and for-profit sectors. Her career has been marked by a commitment to bringing organizations to scale and effecting positive change. Her professional journey began as a dedicated teacher and has most recently served as the Chief People Officer for the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution. Yessica also spent 11 years of her career in senior leadership roles at the Pace Center for Girls in Florida. Pace's team of counselors and educators provide free year-round middle and high school academic services, counseling, life skills training, and career preparation, developing individualized approaches tailored to each girl's unique strengths, life experiences and needs.

Since its inception, Saga has leveraged both the power of human capital and technology to create an evidence-based, relationship-driven approach for accelerating student outcomes. Through high-impact tutoring, Saga creates more equitable learning experiences for students. This method has been highly successful for addressing learning loss, building positive learning habits, and increasing student achievement.

"We are thrilled to welcome Yessica Cancel as the President of Saga. Her wealth of experience and commitment to our mission will be instrumental in propelling us towards our goals. I am especially looking forward to her leadership in strengthening the Saga organization internally, as I focus increasingly on external partnerships," said Alan Safran, CEO and co-founder of Saga Education.

About Saga Education

Saga Education is an evidence-based, personalized, in-school-day tutoring intervention designed to help schools personalize education for students, to support them in generating confidence and academic strength to graduate high school and pursue their dreams. In 2020, the organization was named to Fast Company's prestigious list of the World's Most Innovative Educational Companies, recognized for its evidence-based, scalable tutoring model that serves students in high-need schools. For more information, visit saga.org.

SOURCE Saga Education

Also from this source

Leader in High-Impact Tutoring is Awarded the Equity in Education Grant by the Foundation for MetroWest

Leader in High-Impact Tutoring is Awarded the Equity in Education Grant by the Foundation for MetroWest

Today, the nation's most trusted nonprofit partner for implementing high-impact tutoring, Saga Education, announced that it is the latest recipient...
Saga Education Takes the Next Step to Become a One-Stop-Shop for Both Math and Literacy Tutoring by Partnering with Success for All

Saga Education Takes the Next Step to Become a One-Stop-Shop for Both Math and Literacy Tutoring by Partnering with Success for All

Today, the nation's most trusted nonprofit partner for implementing high-impact tutoring, Saga Education, announced its latest partnership with the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Personnel Announcements

Image1

Not For Profit

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.