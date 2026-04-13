Yesway Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesway, Inc. ("Yesway") today announced that it has commenced an initial public offering of 13,953,488 shares of its Class A common stock. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $20.00 and $23.00 per share. Yesway expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,093,023 shares of its Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discount. The shares are expected to trade on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "YSWY."

Morgan Stanley is acting as lead bookrunning manager for the offering. J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as active bookrunning managers. Barclays, BMO Capital Markets, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Guggenheim Securities, and Raymond James & Associates, Inc. are also acting as bookrunners.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from any of the following sources:

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Attention: Prospectus Department

180 Varick Street, Second Floor

New York, New York 10014





Attention: Prospectus Department 180 Varick Street, Second Floor New York, New York 10014 J.P. Morgan Securities LLC

c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions

1155 Long Island Avenue

Edgewood, New York 11717

Email: [email protected] or [email protected]





c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions 1155 Long Island Avenue Edgewood, New York 11717 Email: or Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Attention: Prospectus Department

200 West Street

New York, New York 10282

Telephone: 1-866-471-2526

Email: [email protected]

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Yesway - Established in 2015 and headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, Yesway is an award-winning convenience store operator with 449 stores across nine states in the Midwest and Southwest. Yesway is renowned for its iconic food service offerings, diverse grocery selections, and private-label products, including the famous Allsup's deep-fried burrito. Through strategic acquisitions, the 91 new stores it has developed and opened in the past several years, and its steadfast commitment to customer satisfaction and community engagement, Yesway continues to cement its position as one of the leading convenience retailers in the United States.

Contact:

Edelman Smithfield

[email protected]

SOURCE Yesway