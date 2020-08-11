Yesway Partners with RangeMe to Accelerate New Product Discovery

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesway, one of the country's fastest growing convenience chains, announced a partnership with RangeMe, the industry standard sourcing platform for product suppliers and retailers, to drive innovation and streamline new product discovery.

Convenience is rapidly expanding, and Yesway is a leader in advancing the channel. Founded on the idea that convenience store shopping should be convenient, Yesway has made it their mission to enhance the shopping experience by improving its product selection and offerings for its customers. But in an ever-changing retail environment, finding the emerging brands that will keep consumers saying yes can be challenging.

"As we gain momentum on our mission to bring our shoppers an even more amazing in-store experience, we know that one of the ways to do so is by finding new brands and suppliers that meet our customers' desires," said Derek Gaskins, Chief Marketing Officer for Yesway. "Partnering with RangeMe on new product discovery was the logical next step in that process."

As a part of the RangeMe platform, Yesway will be able to connect and collaborate with more than 175,000 suppliers while making its new product discovery simpler and more efficient. In order to further its product discovery amidst the ongoing pandemic, Yesway has had to pivot to virtual platforms to find new products and connect with brands, which is exactly what RangeMe was built to enable.

"With access to the RangeMe platform, we are giving ourselves an edge in bringing products to shelf that will set us apart from other c-stores," Derek Gaskins said. "Having the technology at our fingertips will help us in scaling our mission that much faster."

Yesway's partnership with RangeMe comes at the start of a new era of product discovery, where technology is the gateway to creating better connections in the consumer packaged goods industry, and ultimately, better business growth.

"As one of the fastest-growing c-store retailers, Yesway is clearly on a rapid growth trajectory," said Wayne Bennet, SVP of Retail at RangeMe. "Their desire to drive new product discovery by leveraging our technology is a perfect fit, and we welcome them to the RangeMe family. We're excited to be a part of Yesway's journey toward increased success."

About Yesway

Yesway is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa and Clovis, NM. Yesway is currently ranked #2 in year-over-year relative store growth on the Convenience Store News "2020 Top 20 Growth Chains" list, after being ranked #1 on the "2019 Top 20 Growth Chains" list, is ranked #17 on the "CSP Top 202 Chains" list by total portfolio size, was named a "2017 Chain to Watch" by Convenience Store Decisions, was awarded a Bronze for Loyalty & Advocacy in the 2018 Loyalty360 Customer Experience Awards. The company's CEO has been named a "CSP 2020 Power 20 Deal Maker" and its CTO was recently honored by Convenience Store Decisions with its inaugural "Technology Innovator Award". Yesway's fast growing portfolio currently consists of 407 stores located in Iowa, Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wyoming, including most recently, the 304-store Allsup's Convenience Stores chain. Yesway plans to grow its portfolio to over 600 convenience stores in selected regions of the United States over the next several years. www.yesway.com

About RangeMe

RangeMe , an ECRM company, is the leading online platform that streamlines new product discovery between suppliers and retailers. The platform empowers retail buyers to efficiently discover innovative and emerging products, while streamlining the inbound product submission process. For product suppliers, RangeMe enables them to grow their retail relationships with a platform that gives them the tools to manage their products, market their brand, and build awareness. Now integrated into the ECRM product offering, RangeMe adds increased breadth and depth to the industry's most complete sourcing solution for top retailers and product suppliers in the US.

