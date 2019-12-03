Yesway Selects March Networks Searchlight™ for Retail for Enhanced Asset Protection and Security

Yesway is currently deploying March Networks Searchlight™ for Retail in 136 locations across Iowa, Kansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Texas, Nebraska, New Mexico, South Dakota and Wyoming. The c-store chain, which is operated by an affiliate of Brookwood Financial Partners, LLC , is expanding across the U.S. and plans to standardize on March Networks as it moves forward.

Brandon Pohlman, Yesway Safety & Asset Protection Manager, said the company selected Searchlight for its scalability and centralized management features as well as its powerful exception-based reporting capabilities. Through its combination of high-quality video surveillance, point-of-sale (POS) transaction data and analytics, Searchlight helps Yesway visually monitor operations at all of its sites and quickly analyze transaction data for anomalies.

"Having our video surveillance, POS data and analytics together on one easy-to-use platform is a huge advantage for Yesway," said Pohlman. Using the software, the c-store can rapidly search and sort all of its transactions and match them with corresponding video clips. The company can also group higher-risk transaction types like refunds and assign risk factors to its stores based on the number of these transactions.

"The insights uncovered by Searchlight have helped Yesway reduce its shrink levels and improve the speed and efficiency of asset protection investigations," Pohlman said.

In addition to asset protection, Searchlight also delivers valuable business intelligence through the integration of video analytics including people counting, queue length and dwell time. Several different Yesway departments use Searchlight's information to monitor operations, merchandising and customer service across the organization.

Iverify, a full-service interactive security company and March Networks certified partner, managed the Yesway installation. Marty Brakel, Iverify National Account Manager, said March Networks' products are ideal for the c-store market. "March Networks Searchlight is a professional-grade solution for customers like Yesway that need robust loss prevention tools and the ability to manage hundreds of locations simultaneously," said Brakel.

In addition to Searchlight, Yesway is also deploying March Networks 8000 Series Hybrid NVRs for reliable video recording, and March Networks SE2 Series IP Cameras for high-quality video capture. It is managing the solution with March Networks Command™ Enterprise, advanced system management software that simplifies multi-site video management.

"With March Networks' complete solution for c-stores, organizations like Yesway can cut losses and improve customer satisfaction as well as operational efficiency," said Net Payne, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, March Networks. "Because Searchlight is also available as a hosted service, c-stores and other retailers can enjoy all the benefits of this powerful solution for a low monthly fee. They can have peace of mind knowing that March Networks' trained professionals are monitoring and maintaining the health of the video system on their behalf."

Read the full March Networks customer case study on Yesway at https://www.marchnetworks.com/case-study/yesway/.

About Yesway

About Yesway – BW Gas & Convenience Holdings, LLC d/b/a Yesway is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa and Abilene, Texas. Yesway was ranked #1 in year-over-year relative store growth on the Convenience Store News "2019 Top 20 Growth Chains" list, is currently ranked #43 on the "CSP Top 202 Chains" list by total portfolio size, was named a "2017 Chain to Watch" by Convenience Store Decisions, and was awarded a Bronze for Loyalty & Advocacy in the 2018 Loyalty360 Customer Experience Awards. Over the past four years, Yesway has acquired over 450 conveniences stores located in Iowa, Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wyoming, including most recently, the 304-store Allsup's Convenience Stores chain. Yesway plans to grow its portfolio to over 500 convenience stores in selected regions of the United States over the next several years. www.yesway.com.

About March Networks

March Networks® helps organizations transform video into business intelligence through the integration of surveillance video, analytics, and data from business systems and IoT devices. Companies worldwide use our software solutions to improve efficiency and compliance, reduce losses and risk, enhance customer service and compete more successfully. With deep roots in video security and networking, March Networks is also recognized as the leader in scalable, enterprise-class video management and hosted services. We are proud to work with many of the world's largest financial institutions, retail brands, cannabis operators and transit authorities, and to deliver our software and systems through an extensive distribution and partner network in more than 70 countries. Founded in 2000, March Networks is headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. For more information, please visit marchnetworks.com.

