YesWelder Announces BFCM Sale Event Featuring the DP200 Welding Machine

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- YesWelder, a trailblazer in innovative and affordable welding technology, is excited to announce its Black Friday and Cyber Monday (BFCM) Sale Event, headlined by the groundbreaking Firstess DP200 Multi-Process Welding Machine. As the global welding community anticipates Black Friday, YesWelder is setting the stage with exclusive offers and unmatched value, reinforcing its position as a trusted industry leader.

Empowering Welders Across the Globe

Since its inception, YesWelder has redefined the welding industry by creating premium tools accessible to all skill levels. In a groundbreaking achievement, the Firstess DP200 raised over $1 million within 24 hours and has now exceeded $3 million in funding, underscoring the immense demand for affordable, high-quality welding equipment. This milestone not only highlights the product's appeal to both seasoned professionals and beginners but also reflects YesWelder's innovative spirit. As the first brand to crowdfund a welding machine project, it has revolutionized the market, building a loyal global community of welders who value innovation and reliability.

The Firstess DP200 Welding Machine embodies this commitment to innovation and performance, offering a unique combination of advanced features and user-friendly design:

What distinguishes the YesWelder Firstess DP200 is its incorporation of advanced technologies, including the YesWelder PulseFlex™ System and YesWelder AdaptivePulse™ technology. These patent-pending innovations significantly enhance the welding performance and versatility of the DP200. The PulseFlex™ system offers multi-functional pulse welding capabilities, while the AdaptivePulse™ technology provides adaptive compensation for precise waveform control. Together, these technologies ensure superior welding results and adaptability across a wide range of applications, contributing to the DP200's exceptional performance.

To further enhance usability, the DP200 is equipped with a 7-inch large screen designed for optimal visibility. This screen offers multi-angle viewing and adjustable brightness, excelling in dimly lit environments to ensure that welders can see their work regardless of lighting conditions.

Complementing these features is the newly designed YesWelder IntuiWeld™ UI for the DP200. This clear and intuitive interface simplifies the machine's operation, making it easier for users to understand and navigate, especially those who are new to welding. The design supports a smoother learning curve, helping users quickly grasp advanced settings and enhancing their overall experience with the machine.

The Firstess DP200's multi-process capability and versatile application set it apart from other machines. With 200A power, it supports multiple welding functions, including MIG, Pulse, DualPulse™ MIG, flux-cored, lift TIG, and stick welding. The machine's dual voltage capability (120V/240V) makes it adaptable to various environments—whether in a home garage, farm, or professional workshop—providing the power and flexibility needed for diverse welding tasks.

This Black Friday, YesWelder is offering incredible sitewide savings to help welders gear up for their next project or upgrade their tools. Customers can enjoy:

Spend $350 or more and receive 15% off.

Spend $500 or more and receive 20% off.

Spend $800 or more and receive 25% off.

How to Participate

The BFCM Sale Event is live now and available exclusively on the YesWelder website. With inventory moving quickly, customers are encouraged to act fast to secure the Firstess DP200 or take advantage of sitewide discounts before they're gone.

For full details and to shop the sale, visit YesWelder's official website.

SOURCE Yes Welder