Yeti Eddy Shaved Ice & Candy Shoppe to Unveil Sweet Sensations in Conroe, Texas

News provided by

Yeti Eddy Shaved Ice & Candy Shoppe

18 Dec, 2023, 08:32 ET

CONROE, Texas, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A family-friendly sweet shop, Yeti Eddy Shaved Ice & Candy Shoppe, announces its official launch slated for January 2024. Behind this unique concept is the Guynes family, who have deep roots in Montgomery County, and believe in hard work and giving back to the community. Their mission is for Yeti Eddy to become a beloved household name to residents and guests alike as a result of their values-based culture, quality product offerings, and extraordinary customer experience.

Continue Reading
Yeti Eddy Shaved Ice & Candy Shoppe
Yeti Eddy Shaved Ice & Candy Shoppe
Yeti Eddy Shaved Ice & Candy Shoppe
Yeti Eddy Shaved Ice & Candy Shoppe

The idea of Yeti Eddy was born around 2018 when the family was dreaming about their family's "2020 vision." They wanted to start something new that would be unique and bring people together. A theme slowly emerged based on two sibling Yetis from the Arctic, Eddy and Betty, who would bring their icy treats and candies to Texas. Leading the organization will be mother and daughter, Linda and Corrie, who find working together a dream come true.

Yeti Eddy Shaved Ice & Candy Shoppe will offer signature shaved ice creations with a premium ice cream base, gourmet syrups and drizzles, and a colorful variety of toppings. Milkshakes, freshly baked cookies (with all-natural ingredients), and bean-to-cup coffees and espresso will also be on the menu.

The candy shop section will house a kaleidoscope of more than 50 varieties of bulk sweet and savory treats, each available for purchase by the pound. From nostalgic classics to contemporary confections, their carefully curated selection will appeal to kids of all ages.

Prominently featured in the brand's merchandise area patrons will discover Yeti Eddy and his little sister, Yeti Betty. They can be found on t-shirts, hoodies, caps and hats galore.

Yeti Eddy Shaved Ice & Candy Shoppe promises an atmosphere of fun for the entire family! Doors will open in Conroe in January 2024, followed by their grand opening in the spring.

About Yeti Eddy Shaved Ice & Candy Shoppe

Yeti Eddy Shaved Ice & Candy Shoppe is a unique concept coming to Conroe, Texas in January 2024. They will offer signature shaved ice creations, specialty treats, and unique gifts. Committed to a culture of family values, premium products and extraordinary customer experience, Yeti Eddy is destined to become a beloved household name in the communities it serves. To learn more, visit yetieddy.com!

Contact Information
Name: Linda Guynes, Corrie Guynes
Email: [email protected]
Phone Number: 936.777.2423

SOURCE Yeti Eddy Shaved Ice & Candy Shoppe

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.