Yeti Farms Introduces "Yummies" -- Colorado's Best Tasting, All Natural Gummies

PUEBLO, Colo., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yeti Farms, one of Colorado's most respected cannabis farms, is introducing Yummies – all natural, delicious cannabis-infused gummies.

Yeti Farms is known for using organic processes and raising the finest sun-grown, terpene-rich cannabis in the state. The farm turns its superb cannabis flower into pure oils that are abundant in cannabinoids and deliver a clean and fresh feeling.

Yummies are available in 50mg and 100mg packages for recreational, and 500mg and 1000mg for medical. Flavors include: Lemon Lime, Melon Melon (a two-melon blend), Grapefruit, Stromegranate (a combination of strawberry and pomegranate), and Inferno - Colorado's hottest cinnamon edible.

Shawn Honaker, owner of Yeti Farms, said Yummies were developed to set a new standard for clean, natural edibles with consistency, purity, and flavor.

"The fact is, the market is already full of gummies, and some of them are very good," he said. "We knew that to put a gummy on the market, it had to be superior in every way."

Accordingly, Yummies are made with the same care that goes into every aspect of Yeti Farms: Only all-natural organic techniques are used, without any pesticides, herbicides, or harmful chemicals.

"In addition to using the highest quality ingredients, we are also particularly proud of our selection of incredible home-made flavors," Honaker added. "I think once you try them, you're going to love them."

Yummies will be available at dispensaries throughout Colorado. If your local dispensary does not carry Yummies, you can ask them to order some and Yeti Farms will get it delivered, usually within one day.

For more information on Yummies or Yeti Farms, call: (970)-319-8404, or visit: www.yetifarms.co

About Yeti Farms:

Yeti Farms uses organic growing methods without harmful chemicals, herbicides or pesticides.

The farm creates its own cannabinoid-rich oils with extraordinary terpene profiles.

Yeti Farms is unique. In addition to its all natural practices, it is also on the leading edge of cannabinoid formulation, and has created some of the most advanced products on the market.

Yeti Farms range of products includes: Yummies, Yetibles, live resin, sugars, diamonds, live batter, vape pens, and their famous Blonde Sugar, nicknamed, "The Best Damn Dab in the West."

Connect:

Website: www.yetifarms.co

Facebook: facebook.com/Yeti-Farms

Instagram: instagram.com/yetifarmsco

