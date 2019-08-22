YETI® Introduces the Hopper® M30 to its Premium Soft Cooler Line

"We're committed to providing our customers with the most innovative and highest quality gear on the market to use as they pursue their active adventures," says YETI President and CEO, Matt Reintjes. "We know the Hopper M30 design will deliver incredible portability, durability, and ice retention, and we're excited to officially introduce it to consumers."

The Hopper M30 is completely waterproof and uses high-density fabric that resists punctures, abrasions, mildew, and UV rays for unmatched durability. It offers superior thermal performance due to its closed-cell foam insulation and is engineered with a 50 percent wider opening for increased ease of use.

The Hopper M30 is the latest product within the YETI soft-sided Hopper family and joins the Hopper Flip™ 8, the Hopper Flip 12, and the Hopper Flip 18. While it's the first Hopper product to use a novel magnet technology, YETI began incorporating magnetic closures in 2017, first with the Rambler® MagSlider™ Lid and most recently within the SideKick Dry™ and Daytrip™ Lunch Bag.

The Hopper M30 retails for $299.99 and is available in Charcoal, Navy, and, for a limited time, River Green. For more information regarding the Hopper M30, and YETI's other premium products, please visit yeti.com.

About YETI Holdings, Inc.

YETI is a growing designer, marketer, retailer, and distributor of a variety of innovative, branded, premium products to a wide-ranging customer base. Our mission is to ensure that each YETI product delivers exceptional performance and durability in any environment, whether in the remote wilderness, at the beach, or anywhere else life takes our customers. By consistently delivering high-performing products, we have built a following of engaged brand loyalists throughout the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, and elsewhere, ranging from serious outdoor enthusiasts to individuals who simply value products of uncompromising quality and design. Our relationship with customers continues to thrive and deepen as a result of our innovative new product introductions, expansion and enhancement of existing product families, and multifaceted branding activities.

