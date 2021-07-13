Yeti Yummies Awarded as one of Colorado's Best Gummies

PUEBLO, Colo., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yeti Farms, one of America's most respected cannabis farms, announced that its popular Yeti Yummies were awarded as one of the Best Gummies in Colorado. The award was given to Shawn Honaker, Owner of Yeti Farms, at the 2021 Connoisseur Cup Finals last weekend in Denver.

Yeti Yummies were introduced just a little over one year ago. There are now 14 unique flavors of Yeti Yummies.

Yeti Farms uses their own premium sun-grown cannabis to distill the oils that go into Yeti Yummies. By controlling the process from start to finish, Yeti Farms not only assures the ultimate in quality, but can also keep costs lower than most other gummies on the market.

From their fabulous "Saturday Mornin' Pancakes" to a rich-tasting "Horchata," to an incredible "Strawberry" that's just the right amount of sweet, to an amazing "Sour Watermelon" that's perfect for hot summer days, to a "Lemon-Lime" that will remind you of a popular soft drink, to the powerful burst of flavor in "Black Cherry Bomb" - one bite will tell you that these gummies are like no others.

"We've always had a 'soil-to-oil' concept here on the farm, but we decided about one year ago to pivot our business model and focus on producing gummies with all-natural ingredients and ridiculously delicious flavors, but at an affordable price," Honaker said. "It is very gratifying that the people of Colorado have reacted so positively to our gummies. We put our heart into them and I think the customers can sense that dedication to quality."

Yeti Yummies are available at finer dispensaries throughout Colorado.

For more information on Yeti Farms or Yeti Yummies, call: (970)-319-8404, or visit: www.yetifarms.co.

