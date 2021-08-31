Yetibles Offering Wholesale Opportunities at Champs Atlantic City Conference

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shawn Honaker, owner of Yeti Farms and one of America's most respected names in the cannabis industry, announced he is offering distributorships and wholesale opportunities for Yetibles - a new line of specialized cannabinoid products. Yetibles are currently available with delta-8 and THC-O formulations.

In the past year, a range of cannabinoid products have become commonly sold in gas stations, smoke shops and online. The products are unregulated, and tests have shown that some may contain contaminants like pesticides and metals, and do not have accurate potency labeling.

Contrary to these products, Yetibles are fully tested at independent labs. The company provides QR codes that link to actual test reports for of all their products so consumers can see exactly what they're getting.

"I've been in this industry for a long time and I've seen a lot of people come and go," Honaker said. "While most of us are putting out quality products and care about our reputations, others are simply in it to make a quick buck," he added. "Unfortunately, those people usually cut corners and skip safety protocols that are designed to protect consumers, and safeguard the longevity of the industry."

Cannabinoids

There are over 140 cannabinoids in cannabis and hemp plants, including delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol – commonly known as THC. Delta-8 is a closely related cannabinoid, but has a much lower psychotropic effect, so users won't feel intoxicated.

Honaker said Yetibles D8 are perfect for people that want the benefits of cannabinoids, but without the unwanted side effects.

THC-O is another cannabinoid that is obtained from federally legal hemp plants. Through a complex process, delta-8 is extracted from the CBD and then modified to become THC-O acetate. This process requires specialized equipment and advanced training, so it should only be done under controlled laboratory conditions. THC-O produces different effects than delta-8 or CBD, and consumers are urged to read more about the cannabinoid before consuming.

Yetibles are available everywhere delta-8 and THC-O products can be legally sold.

The Champs Trade Show will be held at the Atlantic Convention Center, August 31-September 2, 2021. Yetibles can be found at booth 175.

