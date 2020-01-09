Yevgenia Zemlyakova Named COO of D. E. Shaw Investment Management

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The D. E. Shaw group, a global investment and technology development firm, today announced that Yevgenia Zemlyakova will join its D. E. Shaw Investment Management ("DESIM") business as Chief Operating Officer. In this newly created role, Ms. Zemlyakova will report to DESIM's Co-Chief Investment Officers, Philip Kearns and Ruvim Breydo.

DESIM, formed in 2005, manages more than $29 billion for institutional investors across its Active Equity suite of systematic, benchmark-relative equity strategies and its Orienteer global asset class investment platform. DESIM has more than doubled over the past four years, while its team of research and investment professionals has grown more than threefold.

Ms. Zemlyakova, who joins the team as a Senior Vice President based in New York, previously spent sixteen years with Goldman Sachs Asset Management ("GSAM"), where she was most recently a Managing Director and Senior Strategist for its global portfolio solutions business.

"Genya brings a rare combination of investment management and business-building experience across investment research, portfolio implementation, and operational design," said Dr. Kearns. "We're delighted to welcome her to the team."

"We have ambitions to grow DESIM and are excited to add Genya's wide-ranging talents," said Mr. Breydo. "Her work developing robust and scalable infrastructure will help us continue to improve and expand our capabilities with the goal of delivering attractive returns to our investors."

Ms. Zemlyakova joined Goldman Sachs in 2000 and held software development roles before moving into investment strategist and senior strategist roles in GSAM, becoming a managing director in 2012. She was most recently responsible for overseeing the analytics, risk management, trading, and client management functions for the global portfolio solutions business, and she served as Chief Operating Officer of that group from 2015 to 2018. Ms. Zemlyakova holds a both a B.S. and M.Eng. in Computer Science from MIT.

About the D. E. Shaw group

The D. E. Shaw group is a global investment and technology development firm with more than $50 billion in investment capital as of January 1, 2020, and offices in North America, Europe, and Asia. Since our founding in 1988, our firm has earned an international reputation for successful investing based on innovation, careful risk management, and the quality and depth of our staff. We have a significant presence in the world's capital markets, investing in a wide range of companies and financial instruments in both developed and developing economies.

