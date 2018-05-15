Yew Bio-Pharm Group Reports 2018 First Quarter Financial Results





Three Months Ended March 31,

Percentage



2018

2017

Change Revenues:











TCM Raw Materials

$1,695,397

$2,534,261

(33.10)% Handicrafts

1,102

1,361

(19.03)% Others

1,334,639

5,339,842

(75.01)% Total Revenues

$3,031,138

$7,875,464

(61.51)%

Total revenues for the first quarter of 2018 decreased 61.51% to $3.0 million from $7.9 million a year ago. Sales of TCM raw materials amounted to 55.93% of total revenues; sales of handicrafts amounted to 0.04 % of total revenues and sales of "Others" segment consisting with yew essential oil candle, yew essential oil soap, pine needle extract, complex Taxus Cuspidate and composite northeast yew extract amounted to 44.03% of total revenues.

For the 2018 first quarter, gross profit was $479,295, or 15.81% of total revenues, compared with $519,980, or 6.60% of total revenues for the comparable 2017 quarter. The increase in the overall gross profit margin were primarily attributable to the higher gross margin yields of TCM raw materials and "Others" segments.

Operating expenses decreased 12.91% to $259,872 for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, from $298,403 in the year-ago quarter. The decreasing was primarily attributable to the decrease in stock-based compensation.

Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2018 decreased 12.30% to $149,006 from $169,904 in the same quarter last year due to the decrease in overall total revenues. Earnings per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2018 was $0.00 as compared to $0.00 for the same period last year.

"Our business strategies are mainly focused on TCM raw materials and Others segments at present." said Mr. Zhiguo Wang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yew Bio-Pharm Group. "The overall total revenues of the first quarter 2018 was decreased as compared with the same quarter of last, which was mainly attributable to the market demand decreasing. Meanwhile, we are also developing different functional products which contain our yew materials. We hope these upcoming products will enrich our product mix and attract different target consumers."

"On May 11th, we established our second retail location at Arcadia, California. The location is positioned at a very famous shopping center of southern California, Westfield Santa Anita. We set up this location to target high-end customers, as well as to promote our yew related products. We believe this newly added location will benefit our U.S. customer base, and also contribute to the revenue of the company."

ABOUT YEW BIO-PHARM GROUP, INC

Yew Bio-Pharm Group, Inc., through its operating entity, Harbin Yew Science and Technology Development Co., Ltd. (HDS), is a major grower and seller of yew trees, yew raw materials used in the manufacture of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) and products made from yew timber in China. Raw material from the species of yew tree that the Company grows contains taxol, and TCM containing yew raw materials has been approved as a traditional Chinese medicine in China for secondary treatment of certain cancers. The Company uses a patented, accelerated growth technology to speed the growth and maturity and commercialization of yew trees and believes that it is one of the few companies possessing a permit to sell them. Yew Bio-Pharm also recently established a division to focus on organic foods and dietary supplements with the aim of developing new business opportunities in related industries. To learn more, please visit www.yewbiopharm.com

SAFE HARBOR

This press release forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Exchange Act. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: our ability to collect from our largest customers; our dependence on a small number of customers for raw materials, including a related party; our ability to continue to purchase raw materials at relatively stable prices; our dependence on a small number of customers for our yew trees for reforestation; our ability to market successfully raw materials used in the manufacture of traditional Chinese medicines; and our ability to receive continued preferential tax treatment for the sale of yew trees and potted yew trees. From time to time, these risks, uncertainties and other factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K. Yew Bio does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

(financial tables follow)

YEW BIO-PHARM GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









March 31, 2018



December 31, 2017





(Unaudited)







ASSETS











CURRENT ASSETS:











Cash

$ 23,050



$ 859,830

Accounts receivable



5,697,334





9,881,914

Accounts receivable - related parties



15,745,123





21,847,733

Inventories, net



3,556,517





2,579,190

Prepaid expenses - related parties



52,398





57,202

Prepaid expenses and other assets



46,750





37,519

VAT recoverables



409,193





170,564

Total Current Assets



25,530,365





35,433,952



















LONG-TERM ASSETS:















Long-term prepaid expenses



2,054,075





-

Long-term prepaid expenses – related parties



6,288,335





-

Long-term inventories, net



9,972,685





10,546,648

Property and equipment, net



584,479





579,557

Land use rights and yew forest assets, net



10,044,818





6,369,938



















Total Long-term Assets



28,944,392





17,496,143



















Total Assets

$ 54,474,757



$ 52,930,095



















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















CURRENT LIABILITIES:















Accounts payable

$ 173,962



$ 152,812

Accounts payable - related parties



-





357,708

Accrued expenses and other payables



198,713





162,619

Taxes payable



5,513





5,574

Due to related parties



589,193





619,999

Short-term borrowings



6,254,612





6,099,876



















Total Current Liabilities



7,221,993





7,398,588



















NONCURRENT LIABILITIES:















Deferred income



372,600





359,646

Total Noncurrent Liabilities



372,600





359,646



















Total Liabilities



7,594,593





7,758,234



















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:















Common Stock ($0.001 par value; 140,000,000 shares authorized; 51,875,000 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2018 and

December 31, 2017)



51,875





51,875

Additional paid-in capital



10,365,905





10,363,412

Retained earnings



30,436,664





30,287,658

Statutory reserves



3,762,288





3,762,288

Accumulated other comprehensive income - foreign currency translation

adjustment



2,263,432





706,628



















Total Shareholders' Equity



46,880,164





45,171,861



















Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 54,474,757



$ 52,930,095



YEW BIO-PHARM GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)









For the Three Months Ended

March 31,





2018



2017

REVENUES:











Revenues

$ 32,258



$ 5,341,203

Revenues - related parties



2,998,880





2,534,261



















Total Revenues



3,031,138





7,875,464



















COST OF REVENUES:















Cost of revenues



12,906





5,301,216

Cost of revenues - related parties



2,538,937





2,054,268



















Total Cost of Revenues



2,551,843





7,355,484



















GROSS PROFIT



479,295





519,980



















OPERATING EXPENSES:















Selling expense



840





265

General and administrative expense



259,032





298,138



















Total Operating Expenses



259,872





298,403



















INCOME FROM OPERATIONS



219,423





221,577



















OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES):















Interest expense



(68,033)





(51,963)

Other income



87,303





290

Exchange loss



(89,687)





-



















Total Other Expenses



(70,417)





(51,673)



















INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES



149,006





169,904

PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES



-





-

NET INCOME

$ 149,006



$ 169,904



















COMPREHENSIVE INCOME:















NET INCOME

$ 149,006



$ 169,904

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME:















Foreign currency translation adjustment



1,556,804





303,880



















COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

$ 1,705,810



$ 473,784



















NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE:















Basic

$ 0.00



$ 0.00

Diluted

$ 0.00



$ 0.00

WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:















Basic



51,875,000





51,875,000

Diluted



60,084,530





56,670,931



YEW BIO-PHARM GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)







For the Three Months Ended March 31,





2018



2017

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:











Net income

$ 149,006



$ 169,904

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in)

operating activities:















Depreciation



15,552





23,220

Amortization of land use rights and yew forest assets



65,810





30,778

Stock-based compensation



2,493





49,757



















Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable



4,484,508





(1,770,317)

Accounts receivable - related parties



6,806,716





(1,080,518)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(8,169)





16,129

Prepaid expenses - related parties



6,782





5,896

Inventories, net



(19,387)





1,542,136

VAT recoverables



(229,692)





417,200

Accounts payable



20,529





(143,092)

Accounts payable - related parties



(366,137)





(1,765,033)

Accrued expenses and other payables



33,020





(107,982)

Due to related parties



(38,950)





11,880

Taxes payable



(61)





(11,760)



















NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES



10,922,020





(2,611,802)



















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:















Prepayments made for purchase of yew forest assets



(2,029,387)





-

Prepayments made to related parties for purchase of yew forest assets



(6,212,755)





-

Purchase of land use rights and yew forest assets



(3,471,401)





-



















NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES



(11,713,543)





-



















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:















Proceeds from short-term borrowings



1,520,000





2,880,000

Repayment of short-term borrowings



(1,320,000)





-

Repayments to related party



-





(20,000)



















NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES



200,000





2,860,000



















EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE ON CASH



(245,257)





(6,402)



















NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH



(836,780)





241,796



















CASH - Beginning of period



859,830





278,991



















CASH - End of period

$ 23,050



$ 520,787



















SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:















Cash paid for:















Interest

$ 50,809



$ 25,368

Income taxes

$ -



$ -

NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES















Operating expense paid by related party

$ 3,146



$ 9,927



View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yew-bio-pharm-group-reports-2018-first-quarter-financial-results-300648865.html

SOURCE Yew Bio-Pharm Group, Inc.