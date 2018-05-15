Yew Bio-Pharm Group Reports 2018 First Quarter Financial Results

Yew Bio-Pharm Group, Inc.

16:10 ET

EL MONTE, Calif., May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Yew Bio-Pharm Group, Inc. ("Yew Bio" or the "Company") (YEWB), a major grower and seller of yew trees, yew raw materials used in the manufacture of traditional Chinese medicine, handicraft products made from yew timber and yew candle and soap made with yew essential oil in China, today reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2018.

2018 First Quarter Results

Three Months Ended March 31,

Percentage


2018

2017

Change

Revenues:                          





TCM Raw Materials

$1,695,397

$2,534,261

(33.10)%

Handicrafts

1,102

1,361

(19.03)%

    Others

1,334,639

5,339,842

(75.01)%

Total Revenues

$3,031,138

$7,875,464

(61.51)%

Total revenues for the first quarter of 2018 decreased 61.51% to $3.0 million from $7.9 million a year ago. Sales of TCM raw materials amounted to 55.93% of total revenues; sales of handicrafts amounted to 0.04 % of total revenues and sales of "Others" segment consisting with yew essential oil candle, yew essential oil soap, pine needle extract, complex Taxus Cuspidate and composite northeast yew extract amounted to 44.03% of total revenues.

For the 2018 first quarter, gross profit was $479,295, or 15.81% of total revenues, compared with $519,980, or 6.60% of total revenues for the comparable 2017 quarter. The increase in the overall gross profit margin were primarily attributable to the higher gross margin yields of TCM raw materials and "Others" segments.

Operating expenses decreased 12.91% to $259,872 for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, from $298,403 in the year-ago quarter. The decreasing was primarily attributable to the decrease in stock-based compensation.

Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2018 decreased 12.30% to $149,006 from $169,904 in the same quarter last year due to the decrease in overall total revenues. Earnings per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2018 was $0.00 as compared to $0.00 for the same period last year.

"Our business strategies are mainly focused on TCM raw materials and Others segments at present." said Mr. Zhiguo Wang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yew Bio-Pharm Group. "The overall total revenues of the first quarter 2018 was decreased as compared with the same quarter of last, which was mainly attributable to the market demand decreasing. Meanwhile, we are also developing different functional products which contain our yew materials. We hope these upcoming products will enrich our product mix and attract different target consumers."

"On May 11th, we established our second retail location at Arcadia, California. The location is positioned at a very famous shopping center of southern California, Westfield Santa Anita. We set up this location to target high-end customers, as well as to promote our yew related products. We believe this newly added location will benefit our U.S. customer base, and also contribute to the revenue of the company."

ABOUT YEW BIO-PHARM GROUP, INC

Yew Bio-Pharm Group, Inc., through its operating entity, Harbin Yew Science and Technology Development Co., Ltd. (HDS), is a major grower and seller of yew trees, yew raw materials used in the manufacture of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) and products made from yew timber in China. Raw material from the species of yew tree that the Company grows contains taxol, and TCM containing yew raw materials has been approved as a traditional Chinese medicine in China for secondary treatment of certain cancers.  The Company uses a patented, accelerated growth technology to speed the growth and maturity and commercialization of yew trees and believes that it is one of the few companies possessing a permit to sell them. Yew Bio-Pharm also recently established a division to focus on organic foods and dietary supplements with the aim of developing new business opportunities in related industries. To learn more, please visit www.yewbiopharm.com

SAFE HARBOR

This press release forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Exchange Act.  These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.  A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: our ability to collect from our largest customers; our dependence on a small number of customers for raw materials, including a related party; our ability to continue to purchase raw materials at relatively stable prices; our dependence on a small number of customers for our yew trees for reforestation; our ability to market successfully raw materials used in the manufacture of traditional Chinese medicines; and our ability to receive continued preferential tax treatment for the sale of yew trees and potted yew trees.  From time to time, these risks, uncertainties and other factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K. Yew Bio does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

(financial tables follow)

YEW BIO-PHARM GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS




March 31,

2018

December 31,

2017


(Unaudited)



ASSETS





CURRENT ASSETS:





     Cash

$

23,050

$

859,830

     Accounts receivable

5,697,334


9,881,914

     Accounts receivable - related parties

15,745,123


21,847,733

     Inventories, net

3,556,517


2,579,190

     Prepaid expenses - related parties

52,398


57,202

     Prepaid expenses and other assets

46,750


37,519

     VAT recoverables

409,193


170,564

     Total Current Assets

25,530,365


35,433,952









LONG-TERM ASSETS:







     Long-term prepaid expenses

2,054,075


-

     Long-term prepaid expenses – related parties

6,288,335


-

     Long-term inventories, net

9,972,685


10,546,648

     Property and equipment, net

584,479


579,557

     Land use rights and yew forest assets, net

10,044,818


6,369,938









     Total Long-term Assets

28,944,392


17,496,143









     Total Assets

$

54,474,757

$

52,930,095









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







CURRENT LIABILITIES:







     Accounts payable

$

173,962

$

152,812

     Accounts payable - related parties

-


357,708

     Accrued expenses and other payables

198,713


162,619

     Taxes payable

5,513


5,574

     Due to related parties    



589,193


619,999

     Short-term borrowings

6,254,612


6,099,876









     Total Current Liabilities

7,221,993


7,398,588









NONCURRENT LIABILITIES:







     Deferred income

372,600


359,646

     Total Noncurrent Liabilities

372,600


359,646









     Total Liabilities

7,594,593


7,758,234









SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:







Common Stock ($0.001 par value; 140,000,000 shares authorized;

     51,875,000 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2018 and
     December 31, 2017)

51,875


51,875

     Additional paid-in capital

10,365,905


10,363,412

     Retained earnings

30,436,664


30,287,658

     Statutory reserves

3,762,288


3,762,288

     Accumulated other comprehensive income - foreign currency translation 
        adjustment

2,263,432


706,628









     Total Shareholders' Equity

46,880,164


45,171,861









     Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

54,474,757

$

52,930,095

YEW BIO-PHARM GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(UNAUDITED)




For the Three Months Ended
March 31,


2018

2017

REVENUES:                                                                                              





  Revenues

$

32,258

$

5,341,203

  Revenues - related parties

2,998,880


2,534,261









  Total Revenues

3,031,138


7,875,464









COST OF REVENUES:







  Cost of revenues

12,906


5,301,216

  Cost of revenues - related parties

2,538,937


2,054,268









  Total Cost of Revenues



2,551,843


7,355,484









GROSS PROFIT

479,295


519,980









OPERATING EXPENSES:







  Selling expense

840


265

  General and administrative expense

259,032


298,138









  Total Operating Expenses

259,872


298,403









INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

219,423


221,577









OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES):







  Interest expense

(68,033)


(51,963)

  Other income

87,303


290

  Exchange loss

(89,687)


-









  Total Other Expenses

(70,417)


(51,673)









INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

149,006


169,904

PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

-


-

NET INCOME

$

149,006

$

169,904









COMPREHENSIVE INCOME:







  NET INCOME

$

149,006

$

169,904

  OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME:







  Foreign currency translation adjustment

1,556,804


303,880









COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

$

1,705,810

$

473,784









NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE:







  Basic

$

0.00

$

0.00

  Diluted

$

0.00

$

0.00

WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:







  Basic

51,875,000


51,875,000

  Diluted

60,084,530


56,670,931

YEW BIO-PHARM GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)



For the Three Months Ended March 31,


2018

2017

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Net income

$

149,006

$

169,904

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in)
operating activities:







Depreciation

15,552


23,220

Amortization of land use rights and yew forest assets

65,810


30,778

Stock-based compensation

2,493


49,757









Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable

4,484,508


(1,770,317)

Accounts receivable - related parties

6,806,716


(1,080,518)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(8,169)


16,129

Prepaid expenses - related parties

6,782


5,896

Inventories, net

(19,387)


1,542,136

VAT recoverables

(229,692)


417,200

Accounts payable

20,529


(143,092)

Accounts payable - related parties

(366,137)


(1,765,033)

Accrued expenses and other payables

33,020


(107,982)

Due to related parties

(38,950)


11,880

Taxes payable

(61)


(11,760)









NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES

10,922,020


(2,611,802)









CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:







Prepayments made for purchase of yew forest assets

(2,029,387)


-

Prepayments made to related parties for purchase of yew forest assets

(6,212,755)


-

Purchase of land use rights and yew forest assets

(3,471,401)


-









NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES

(11,713,543)


-









CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:







Proceeds from short-term borrowings

1,520,000


2,880,000

Repayment of short-term borrowings

(1,320,000)


-

Repayments to related party

-


(20,000)









NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES

200,000


2,860,000









EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE ON CASH

(245,257)


(6,402)









NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH

(836,780)


241,796









CASH - Beginning of period

859,830


278,991









CASH - End of period

$

23,050

$

520,787









SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:







Cash paid for:







Interest

$

50,809

$

25,368

Income taxes

$

-

$

-

NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES







Operating expense paid by related party

$

3,146

$

9,927

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yew-bio-pharm-group-reports-2018-first-quarter-financial-results-300648865.html

SOURCE Yew Bio-Pharm Group, Inc.

SOURCE Yew Bio-Pharm Group, Inc.

