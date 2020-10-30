Yew Looi Liew Named President of U.S. Human Pharma for Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

RIDGEFIELD, Conn., Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boehringer Ingelheim recently welcomed Yew Looi Liew (YL) as the newly appointed President of U.S. Human Pharma to its U.S. headquarters. Mr. Liew, formerly the Corporate Senior Vice President and head of Human Pharma for BI's Emerging Markets region, succeeds Jean-Michel Boers. In his new role, Mr. Liew is responsible for ensuring the successful development of the current human pharma portfolio and preparing the organization for future launches.

"I am energized by the passion YL brings to Boehringer Ingelheim every day to help transform the lives of patients," said Jean-Michel Boers, President & CEO, and U.S. Country Managing Director, Boehringer Ingelheim USA Corporation. "Having witnessed the rapid growth of the Emerging Markets region under his leadership, I look forward to the positive impact he will have on the continued successful development of our current cardiovascular & metabolic, respiratory and specialty care franchises, and the future growth of our pipeline."

Mr. Liew commented, "I have been quite impressed with the agility, perseverance and success of the Human Pharma U.S. team, especially during this unprecedented time. I want to build upon these successes through adding value and always operating on the leading edge of innovation to help make life-enhancing healthcare improvements. Together, we will be an ambitious team that focuses on our impact for patients at the center of all we do."

In his prior role, Mr. Liew spent the past seven years managing the company's emerging markets efforts in Greater China, South East Asia, South Asia, South Korea, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Central America and South America, which grew to nearly seven thousand employees during his tenure.

Mr. Liew holds a bachelor's degree in pharmacy from the University of Science, Malaysia and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Hull in the UK. He also completed the General Management Development Program from CEDEP, INSEAD in Fontainebleau, France.

Prior to joining BI in 2013, Mr. Liew held senior leadership roles with a number of pharmaceutical companies, including Janssen and Bristol-Myers Squibb. He has held roles in sales, marketing, regulatory, clinical, manufacturing and general management in countries all over the world, including China, the Philippines, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, and his home country of Malaysia.

About Boehringer Ingelheim

Making new and better medicines for humans and animals is at the heart of what we do. Our mission is to create breakthrough therapies that change lives. Since its founding in 1885, Boehringer Ingelheim is independent and family-owned. We have the freedom to pursue our long-term vision, looking ahead to identify the health challenges of the future and targeting those areas of need where we can do the most good.

As a world-leading, research-driven pharmaceutical company, more than 51,000 employees create value through innovation daily for our three business areas: Human Pharma, Animal Health and Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing. In 2019, Boehringer Ingelheim achieved net sales of around $21.3 billion (€19 billion). Our significant investment of over $3.9 billion (€3.5 billion) in R&D drives innovation, enabling the next generation of medicines that save lives and improve quality of life.

We realize more scientific opportunities by embracing the power of partnership and diversity of experts across the life-science community. By working together, we accelerate the delivery of the next medical breakthrough that will transform the lives of patients now, and in generations to come.

Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc., based in Ridgefield, CT, is the largest U.S. subsidiary of Boehringer Ingelheim Corporation and is part of the Boehringer Ingelheim group of companies.

In addition, there are Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health in Duluth, GA and Boehringer Ingelheim Fremont, Inc. in Fremont, CA. Boehringer Ingelheim is committed to improving lives and strengthening our communities. Please visit www.boehringer-ingelheim.us/csr to learn more about Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives.

For more information, please visit www.boehringer-ingelheim.us, or follow us on Twitter @BoehringerUS.

SOURCE Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.