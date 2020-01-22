Yext Accommodates Global Growth with New Tokyo Office and Plans to Hire 100 New Employees in Japan

"Yext Japan is extremely important to our overall success in Asia," said Howard Lerman, Founder and CEO of Yext. "Our footprint in Japan is growing rapidly as Japanese companies seek to put the truth about them online everywhere consumers search. Our beautiful new office in Tokyo's tallest building will be the springboard for Yext's next phase of growth."

"Misinformation online is a global problem, and more and more businesses around the world are recognizing the need to combat it with perfect answers everywhere," said Eiji Uda, Chairman and CEO of Yext in Japan. "We are seeing incredible demand for Yext in Japan, and so we are expanding to a larger workspace in one of Tokyo's most iconic buildings and planning to hire one hundred Yexters over five years to help us achieve our mission."

Yext's Japan team has grown five-fold in just two years to meet rising demand.

The new Yext office, located in Tokyo's famous Toranomon district, will feature dynamic meeting rooms outfitted with state-of-the-art equipment, phone rooms, focus booths, and open collaboration areas to maximize employee comfort and productivity. Some spaces, including a welcome center looking out on Tokyo Tower, will host client meetings and events.

The building's top floor features the luxury Andaz hotel, with panoramic views of Tokyo from above.

About Yext

The customer journey starts with a question, and every day consumers search for answers about brands. However, they are increasingly served false or misleading information from sources other than the brand. Yext (NYSE: YEXT), the Search Experience Cloud company, exists to help brands regain and maintain a direct relationship with their customers. With a mission to provide perfect answers everywhere, Yext puts businesses in control of their facts online by delivering brand verified answers straight from the source — wherever their customers are searching. Companies like Taco Bell, Marriott, Jaguar-Land Rover, and businesses around the world use Yext to take back control of the customer journey, starting on their own website.

Yext has been named a Best Place to Work by Fortune and Great Place to Work®, as well as a Best Workplace for Women. Yext is headquartered in New York City with offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, Chicago, Dallas, Geneva, London, Miami, Milan, Paris, San Francisco, Shanghai, Tokyo, and the Washington, D.C. area.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements regarding plans to hire employees and the growth of our business. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "plan," "seeks to" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Actual events or results may differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, and these differences may be material and adverse. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, including but not limited to those detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof or to conform such statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as required by law.

