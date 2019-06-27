Yext and Hootsuite Announce Integration Allowing Businesses to Manage Reviews and Social Media from a Single Dashboard

"The customer journey starts with a question, and customer reviews are one of the most important places that people go for answers. Reviews not only impact a brand's reputation, but also how it ranks in search," said Howard Lerman, Founder and CEO of Yext. "We're proud to partner with Hootsuite to make it easy for businesses to monitor and respond to customer reviews right where they're already managing their social presence."

"Most consumer reviews happen in a very social way, so it's becoming essential for all businesses to monitor and respond to those reviews online in order to manage their brand reputation and control their online presence," said Ryan Holmes, CEO of Hootsuite. "Partnering with Yext to pull reviews into the Hootsuite dashboard, where they're already managing their social profiles, will give brands the opportunity to easily glean information and respond to their customers across all channels."

The integration between Yext and Hootsuite also pulls review metrics related to average ratings, response count, response time, keyword-based sentiment analysis, and more from Yext into Hootsuite to arm brands with the insights they need to excel in reputation management.

Earl Enterprises has been using the integration in beta.

"Yext is an important tool for our business to help us communicate with our customers and manage our brand," said Cassandra Cline, Digital Marketing at Earl Enterprises. "We're glad Hootsuite has brought key functionality into the dashboard so we can monitor customer reviews alongside our social media activity."

About Yext

"The customer journey starts with a question. And consumers expect answers. Yext (NYSE: YEXT) puts businesses in control of their facts online with brand-verified answers in search. By serving accurate, consistent, brand-verified answers to consumer questions, Yext delivers authoritative information straight from the source — the business itself — no matter where or how customers are searching. Taco Bell, Marriott, Jaguar Land Rover, and businesses around the globe use the Yext platform to capture consumer intent and drive digital discovery, engagement, and revenue — all from a single source of truth. Yext's mission is to provide perfect answers everywhere.

Yext has been named a Best Place to Work by Fortune and Great Place to Work®, as well as a Best Workplace for Women. Yext is headquartered in New York City with offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, Chicago, Dallas, Geneva, London, Miami, Milan, Paris, San Francisco, Shanghai, Tokyo, and the Washington, D.C. area.

About Hootsuite

Hootsuite is the leader in social media management, trusted by more than 18 million customers and employees at more than 80% of the Fortune 1000. Hootsuite's unparalleled expertise, customer insights at scale, and collaborative ecosystem empower organizations large and small to strategically grow their brand, business, and customer relationships with social. To learn more, visit www.hootsuite.com .

