Yext and Nextdoor Team Up to Deliver Verified Information about Businesses

With this new relationship, people in the neighborhood can find facts like business locations, contact information, hours of operation, and more, straight from the business itself on their Nextdoor Business Page .

"Yext's integration with Nextdoor powers millions of facts about businesses in neighborhoods around the world. People ask questions about businesses every day, whether it's the address of the store three blocks away or the hours of the restaurant around the corner," said Marc Ferrentino, Chief Strategy Officer of Yext. "Today, we're making it easy for businesses to deliver the facts about them to nearby consumers with brand verified answers."

"Local businesses are at the heart of our neighborhoods, and, at Nextdoor, we strive to help them connect with neighbors who ultimately become loyal, lifelong patrons," said Tatyana Mamut, Nextdoor's Head of Product. "Now, with this strategic partnership with Yext, neighbors can be confident that they are getting accurate and consistent information about their beloved local businesses. This partnership is yet another way for local businesses to get in front of the customers closest to them: their neighbors."

Yext Listings customers will find Nextdoor in the Yext Knowledge Network, and their facts will sync automatically from their Knowledge Graph to their Business Page listings on Nextdoor.

Click here to learn more about Yext's integration with Nextdoor.

About Yext

The customer journey starts with a question, and every day consumers search for answers about brands. However, they are increasingly served false or misleading information from sources other than the brand. Yext (NYSE: YEXT), the Search Experience Cloud company, exists to help brands regain and maintain a direct relationship with their customers. With a mission to provide perfect answers everywhere, Yext puts businesses in control of their facts online by delivering brand verified answers straight from the source — wherever their customers are searching. Companies like Taco Bell, Marriott, Jaguar-Land Rover, and businesses around the world use Yext to take back control of the customer journey, starting on their own website.

Yext has been named a Best Place to Work by Fortune and Great Place to Work®, as well as a Best Workplace for Women. Yext is headquartered in New York City with offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, Chicago, Dallas, Geneva, London, Miami, Milan, Paris, San Francisco, Shanghai, Tokyo, and the Washington, D.C. area.

About Nextdoor, Inc.

Nextdoor is the world's largest social network for neighborhoods. Since day one, it has been a platform built on trust, requiring members to use their real names and verifying their home address. Neighbors, including businesses, in over 250,000 neighborhoods in 11 countries are using Nextdoor to get connected, stay informed, and find trusted local information to address their daily needs.

Nextdoor enables truly local conversations that empower neighbors to build stronger and safer communities. Building connections in the real world is a universal human need. That truth, and the reality that neighborhoods are one of the most important and useful communities in our lives have been guiding principles for Nextdoor from the start. Today, neighbors rely on Nextdoor in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Australia, and Canada, with many more to come.

Nextdoor is a privately-held company based in San Francisco with backing from prominent investors including Benchmark, Shasta Ventures, Greylock Partners, Kleiner Perkins, Riverwood Capital, Bond, Axel Springer, Comcast Ventures, and others. For additional information and images: nextdoor.com/newsroom.

