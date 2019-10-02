Yext and Trustpilot Streamline Review Management with New Integration

Businesses can now log in to the Yext platform to monitor and respond to their Trustpilot reviews in real time, in the same place they manage reviews from other channels. The integration provides a streamlined solution to improve customer experiences and brand reputation.

"The customer journey starts with a question, and online reviews are one of the first places people turn for answers when deciding whether or not to transact," said Marc Ferrentino, Chief Strategy Officer of Yext. "It has never been more important for businesses to manage their online reputation. Yext's integration with Trustpilot makes it possible for businesses to monitor and engage with reviews at the location level directly in our platform."

"More businesses than ever are recognizing that active review management is essential to long-term growth," said Peter Simpson, Global Head of Partnerships at Trustpilot. "By centralizing location-based review management in the Yext platform, we are making it easier for businesses to engage with their customers to improve their experiences."

Learn more about Yext's integration with Trustpilot here.

