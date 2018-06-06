Yext and Yelp Expand Collaboration to Better Support Enterprise Businesses

"Yelp is one of the first places consumers look when checking reviews and making a purchasing decision," said Marc Ferrentino, Chief Strategy Officer at Yext. "By expanding our relationship with Yelp, we're ensuring our clients are putting their best foot forward on one of the sites consumers trust the most."

"Yelp and Yext have partnered for years to offer consumers accurate, up-to-date information on all kinds of businesses," said Chad Richard, Senior Vice President of Business and Corporate Development at Yelp. "We're excited to expand our relationship to include powerful data and analytics via Yelp Knowledge, as well as enable enterprise customers to monitor Yelp reviews right in Yext's platform."

This strengthens Yext's existing multifaceted relationship with Yelp as a member of the PowerListingsⓇ Network, which includes solutions for mutual enterprise customers and small businesses. As an official Yelp Knowledge Partner, Yext now offers businesses of all types and sizes new opportunities to reach new and existing customers alike. Customers who purchase the Yelp Knowledge package from Yext can manage Yelp listing data and create new listings, as well as access Yelp Knowledge to monitor Yelp reviews, view powerful analytics, and perform sentiment analysis.

To learn more about Yext's integration with Yelp, visit yext.com/products/network/yelp/.

About Yext

Yext (NYSE: YEXT) is the leading Digital Knowledge Management (DKM) platform. Yext's mission is to give companies control over their brand experiences across the digital universe of maps, apps, search engines, voice assistants, and other intelligent services that drive consumer discovery, decision, and action. Today, thousands of businesses including brands like Taco Bell, Rite Aid, and Steward Health use the Yext Knowledge Engine™ to manage their digital knowledge in order to boost brand engagement, drive foot traffic, and increase sales.



Yext has been named a Best Place to Work by Fortune and Great Place to Work® as well as a Best Workplace for Women. Yext is headquartered in New York City with offices in Berlin, Chicago, Dallas, Geneva, London, Paris, Tyson's Corner, San Francisco, Shanghai, and Tokyo. For more information, visit www.yext.com.

