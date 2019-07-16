Yext Announces Earvin "Magic" Johnson to Keynote ONWARD19: The Future of Search Conference

"Magic Johnson is a legend, both on and off the basketball court," said Howard Lerman, Founder and CEO of Yext. "As a visionary businessman and philanthropist, Magic has transformed communities and improved countless lives with his own. We couldn't be more excited to have him inspire our guests at ONWARD19."

"I'm proud to join Yext on the ONWARD19 stage to speak to industry veterans and professionals in technology and marketing as they dive deeper into understanding customers," said Earvin "Magic" Johnson.

Johnson's keynote will close out the first day of ONWARD19, which will include over 30 sessions giving nearly 2,000 attendees a glimpse into the future of search. Attendees from a broad range of industries — including healthcare, insurance and other financial services, retail, automotive, food services, and more — will take away a greater understanding of the changing customer journey and how to answer consumer questions wherever they search.

Best known for his legendary NBA career, Johnson's impressive accomplishments go far beyond being an NBA champion, Hall of Famer, and member of the original "Dream Team." He is the Chairman and CEO of Magic Johnson Enterprises, an investment company that works to support ethnically diverse, urban communities with high-quality products and services. He is also Chairman and Founder of the Magic Johnson Foundation philanthropic organization.

