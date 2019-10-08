Yext Announces Gavin DeGraw to Headline ONWARD19 Evening Bash in Partnership with iHeartMedia

ONWARD19, Yext's fourth annual conference, is set for October 29–30, 2019 at the New York Marriott Marquis and will explore the paradigm shift in search from chaotic results to verified answers. DeGraw will top off two days of events featuring world-class speakers with a live performance at the PlayStation Theater in the heart of Times Square.

Registration for ONWARD19 is now open. Click here to learn more about the conference.

About Yext

The customer journey starts with a question, and every day consumers search for answers about brands. However, they are increasingly served false or misleading information from sources other than the brand. Yext (NYSE: YEXT), the Search Experience Cloud company, exists to help brands regain and maintain a direct relationship with their customers. With a mission to provide perfect answers everywhere, Yext puts businesses in control of their facts online by delivering brand verified answers straight from the source — wherever their customers are searching. Companies like Taco Bell, Marriott, Jaguar-Land Rover, and businesses around the world use Yext to take back control of the customer journey, starting on their own website.

Yext has been named a Best Place to Work by Fortune and Great Place to Work®, as well as a Best Workplace for Women. Yext is headquartered in New York City with offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, Chicago, Dallas, Geneva, London, Miami, Milan, Paris, San Francisco, Shanghai, Tokyo, and the Washington, D.C. area.

