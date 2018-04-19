Yext Announces Neil deGrasse Tyson to Keynote ONWARD18

"Neil deGrasse Tyson is the world's preeminent astrophysicist and one of the most inspiring minds in science, technology and innovation. We are thrilled to welcome him to ONWARD18," said Yext CEO Howard Lerman. "As the rise of AI-powered services pushes us to think beyond what we previously thought possible, Dr. Tyson will inspire ONWARD guests with his vision of the future that science and technology open for us all."

Tyson will speak on "Ten Things you Should Know about the Universe," covering topics that everyone who is cosmically literate should have at their fingertips, because knowledge is power.

Tyson is an accomplished astrophysicist and a New York Times bestselling author. He is the fifth head of the world-renowned Hayden Planetarium in New York City and the first occupant of its Frederick P. Rose Directorship. He is also a research associate of the Department of Astrophysics at the American Museum of Natural History. Tyson is the recipient of twenty honorary doctorates and the NASA Distinguished Public Service Medal, the highest award given by NASA to a non-government citizen.

As intelligent services change the way we live and do business, marketers and technology leaders need to understand how knowledge is power for their businesses. ONWARD brings together the smartest minds in marketing and technology to explore how AI, digital assistants, and intelligent services will shape our world in the years to come.

Early bird registration for ONWARD18 is now open. Visit www.ONWARD18.com to learn more.

