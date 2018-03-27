Yext Announces Registration and Early Bird Pricing for ONWARD18

The year's conference will explore why knowledge is power for brands. Attendees can look forward to interactive sessions featuring marketing and technology's best and brightest. ONWARD also will go in depth on the most important topics that every brand needs to understand to reach customers in the moments that matter, including AI, brand management, machine learning, review management, location-based marketing and Digital Knowledge Management.

"ONWARD will bring together inspirational speakers on the cutting edge of the fields changing the way we live and do business today," said Yext Chief Marketing Officer Jeffrey K. Rohrs. "Following a sold-out event last year, our move to Jazz at Lincoln Center doubles our event capacity. Accordingly, we look forward to hosting more than 1,200 attendees from around the globe as they explore the ever-expanding world of Digital Knowledge Management today."

Early bird registration for ONWARD18 is now open and can be accessed at www.ONWARD18.com. Visit the site to learn more about the annual conference and sign up to receive communications specific to keynote speakers and other updates.

About Yext

Yext (NYSE: YEXT) is the leading Digital Knowledge Management (DKM) platform. Yext's mission is to give companies control over their brand experiences across the digital universe of maps, apps, search engines, voice assistants, and other intelligent services that drive consumer discovery, decision, and action. Today, thousands of businesses including brands like Taco Bell, Rite Aid, and Steward Health use the Yext Knowledge Engine™ to manage their digital knowledge in order to boost brand engagement, drive foot traffic, and increase sales.



Yext has been named a Best Place to Work by Fortune and Great Place to Work® as well as a Best Workplace for Women. Yext is headquartered in New York City with offices in Berlin, Chicago, Dallas, Geneva, London, Paris, Tyson's Corner, San Francisco, Shanghai, and Tokyo. For more information, visit www.yext.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yext-announces-registration-and-early-bird-pricing-for-onward18-300619728.html

SOURCE Yext, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.yext.com

