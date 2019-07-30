Yext Announces Seth Godin as Closing Keynote at ONWARD19: The Future of Search Conference

"Seth Godin is an iconic marketing mind of our time, and we're proud to welcome him to the ONWARD19 stage," said Howard Lerman, Founder and CEO of Yext. "For decades, Seth has identified and shaped the marketing trends of the future, and he is the perfect fit to inspire and inform our guests as we explore the Future of Search together at ONWARD19."

"Marketing is changing more rapidly now than ever before with new technology, and as always, success means running toward that change rather than away from it," said Seth Godin. "I'm looking forward to speaking at ONWARD19 about how attendees can uplevel their marketing strategies and win in the Future of Search."

For decades, Godin has offered marketing a fresh perspective as an entrepreneur and author. A Marketing Hall of Famer, he has channeled his expertise into 19 bestselling books and a series of online workshops to educate audiences about impactful modern marketing. He also founded several successful companies, including Internet-based direct marketing company Yoyodyne and pioneering community-content site Squidoo.

