Yext Announces Seth Meyers at ONWARD19: The Future of Search Conference

The conference, already in its fourth year, will take place October 29–30, 2019 at the New York Marriott Marquis and will explore the paradigm shift in search from chaotic results to verified answers. Meyers will kick off the second day of ONWARD19 with his unique brand of comedy, followed by an on-stage conversation.

"Every night you can count on Seth Meyers to out the outlandish and deliver a deadpan diagnostic on what is really (!?!) going on in the world," said Howard Lerman, Founder and CEO of Yext. "We can't think of a more relevant – or funnier – way to kick off ONWARD19."

Meyers made his first foray into television with Saturday Night Live, quickly becoming a beloved cast member as the anchor of Weekend Update. With thirteen seasons of performing and writing for SNL under his belt, he continues to channel his signature wit and charisma every weeknight as the host of "Late Night with Seth Meyers." His work in the entertainment industry has earned him an Emmy for Outstanding Original Music, a place on the TIME 100 list of most influential people, and 20 Emmy nominations.

The customer journey starts with a question. And consumers expect answers. Yext (NYSE: YEXT) puts businesses in control of their facts online with brand-verified answers in search. By serving accurate, consistent, brand-verified answers to consumer questions, Yext delivers authoritative information straight from the source — the business itself — no matter where or how customers are searching. Taco Bell, Marriott, Jaguar Land Rover, and businesses around the globe use the Yext platform to capture consumer intent and drive digital discovery, engagement, and revenue — all from a single source of truth. Yext's mission is to provide perfect answers everywhere.

Yext has been named a Best Place to Work by Fortune and Great Place to Work®, as well as a Best Workplace for Women. Yext is headquartered in New York City with offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, Chicago, Dallas, Geneva, London, Miami, Milan, Paris, San Francisco, Shanghai, Tokyo, and the Washington, D.C. area.

