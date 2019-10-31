Yext Announces Winners of the 2019 Explorer Awards

"Yext's mission to create a world of perfect answers everywhere wouldn't be possible without the brands who are committed to building it with us," said Mary Fratto Rowe, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer at Yext. "The Explorer Awards honor some of the leaders who are doing incredible work putting the truth online. We're so proud to recognize their hard work."

The Explorer Awards feature several categories:

The Search Experience Pioneer is a long-time Yext client and an early adopter of new features that constantly innovates to connect with their customers.

Winner: Choice Hotels International has been working with Yext for five years and were the first hospitality company to use Yext to leverage Google's new Hotel API to reach customers searching for specific room amenities.

The Discovery Award winner has leveraged Yext to optimize discovery of their brand in search in measurable and innovative ways.

Winner: Primark powers perfect answers online for stores across Europe and the U.S. with their Yext knowledge graph, accelerating their digital transformation and empowering their store managers with innovative technology.

The Efficiency Award winner has harnessed the power of Yext to achieve significant internal efficiencies, consolidating resources and saving time and money.

Winner: Foot Locker, Inc. uses Yext to manage store landing pages at scale and drive significant increases in traffic both online and in-store.

The Customer Experience Award winner delivers an exceptional brand experience by monitoring, analyzing, and engaging with customer reviews.

Winner: IHA uses Yext to centralize data management for their healthcare practices and has created an effective review monitoring and escalation process to understand and optimize the patient experience.

The Strategic Alliance Partner of the Year takes a big-picture view of the rapidly evolving search ecosystem and leverages Yext to prepare its clients for the future of digital marketing.

Winner: Podium partners with Yext to deliver best-in-class search experiences for customers of its local business clients.

The Partner of the Year breaks new ground in bringing the value of the Search Experience Cloud to its customers in new ways through technical innovation and ingenuity.

Winner: iHeartMedia partners with Yext to help businesses of all sizes reach their target audience online with the right assets.

The International Partner of the Year has been instrumental in leveraging the Yext Search Experience Cloud around the world to help its clients connect with their customers.

Winner: Yell leads the way in bringing the power of the Search Experience Cloud to UK brands.

The App Directory Partner of the Year has created a breakthrough integration with Yext that connects brand information seamlessly and efficiently throughout organizations.

Winner: Hootsuite's integration with Yext empowers mutual customers to conveniently manage customer reviews and social channels in the same dashboard.

The Rising Star Award recognizes an organization that has worked with Yext to initiate their approach to digital discovery and engagement.

Winner: Fazoli's powers menu information for multiple outputs using Yext. They have also gained deeper customer insights through Yext's review reporting and response features.

The Brand of the Year award recognizes a business delivering consistent and accurate answers in search to meet customers at the moment of intent.

Winner: Massage Envy has used Yext to create a central information hub that powers their scheduling apps, chatbot, and franchise sales website. As a result, Massage Envy has become significantly more discoverable in search and driven more positive reviews.

About Yext

The customer journey starts with a question, and every day consumers search for answers about brands. However, they are increasingly served false or misleading information from sources other than the brand. Yext (NYSE: YEXT), the Search Experience Cloud company, exists to help brands regain and maintain a direct relationship with their customers. With a mission to provide perfect answers everywhere, Yext puts businesses in control of their facts online by delivering brand verified answers straight from the source — wherever their customers are searching. Companies like Taco Bell, Marriott, Jaguar-Land Rover, and businesses around the world use Yext to take back control of the customer journey, starting on their own website.

Yext has been named a Best Place to Work by Fortune and Great Place to Work®, as well as a Best Workplace for Women. Yext is headquartered in New York City with offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, Chicago, Dallas, Geneva, London, Miami, Milan, Paris, San Francisco, Shanghai, Tokyo, and the Washington, D.C. area.

SOURCE Yext, Inc.

