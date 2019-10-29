Yext Answers Gives Businesses a New Weapon to Fight Misinformation Online

Customers ask new and more complex questions about brands every day. Answers turns any brand's website into a powerful search engine capable of answering consumers' questions directly. Answers is built on a knowledge graph, a database storing millions of structured facts about a business, enabling it to understand the query and return an accurate, highly contextual response.

While the brands participating in the beta period, including Three UK, BBVA USA, IHA, and Healthcare Associates of Texas, come from a range of industries, they all recognize the need to improve the customer experience and drive more business by delivering perfect, fact-based answers in real time:

Three UK is one of the UK's leading network providers, carrying over 40% of the UK's mobile data traffic. Launched in 2003, their mission is to help customers get the most out of their mobile devices. Three UK will fully implement Answers on its site in the coming weeks.

"Every day, our customers use our on-site search feature to find quick answers to questions about our different devices, plans, technical support, account maintenance, and more," said Graham Johnston, Head of Omnichannel & Digital First at Three UK. "We were looking to trial a new, innovative solution that could deliver those answers immediately in a user-friendly way, so that our customers could find the answer to their question in one attempt. We found that solution in Yext Answers. Answers will enable us to take another step towards our ambition of becoming the UK's Best Loved Brand by providing a superior digital search experience."

BBVA USA is the U.S. subsidiary of customer-centric global financial services group BBVA, which was founded in 1857 and has a presence in more than 30 countries. A top 25 bank in the U.S., BBVA focuses on using technology as a key competitive advantage.

"BBVA USA is committed to using technology to create easy and convenient customer experiences," said BBVA USA Director of Digital Platforms Steve Creel. "For our website, this means we want to make sure people get the answers they need about their money and financial health the first time they ask. Our new search feature powered by Answers is built on our knowledge graph of facts — which includes details on over 50,000 ATMs, over 600 branches, and much more — and means that no matter the question, we have an answer."

IHA is one of the largest multi-specialty medical groups in Michigan. They offer personalized, high-quality health and medical services, including urgent care services, online patient diagnosis, treatment, and appointment access tools across more than 75 locations.

"As a multi-specialty medical group whose website receives thousands of searches every day, it was extremely important for us to create an experience where patients could receive an answer to any healthcare question they have," said Amy Middleton, Director of Marketing at IHA. "Yext Answers made this possible by expanding our knowledge graph to include relationships between entities like healthcare professionals, additional healthcare services, accepted insurance, specialties, sub-specialties, patient forms, general FAQs, and more. It has been such a valuable tool that we transitioned from our old content management system and are using the Yext platform to power our new website."

Healthcare Associates of Texas is a healthcare organization offering comprehensive physician services throughout Texas. They provide family medical care, covering everything from non-emergency medical care to chronic disease management to ongoing wellness oversight.

"Yext Answers represents a level of sophistication that elevates our current search into a predictive, insightful tool that provides opportunities to better understand what our patient population is interested in finding on our site," said Lori Gillen, Marketing Director of Healthcare Associates of Texas. "It is intelligent enough to understand complex relationships between HCAT-specific facts, like doctors to procedures or specialties to locations, and give insights into what our patients want to know. This way, we can improve our knowledge graph and serve them with the experience they expect and deserve when seeking care."

