Yext Answers Wins 2020 Global Search Award

The recognition, awarded by a panel of search industry leaders and experts, comes less than a year after the launch of Answers — and on the heels of its expansion to four additional languages: French, German, Italian, and Spanish. Answers is a powerful search engine integrated into the websites of businesses and organizations around the world to deliver official answers to customer questions. The product relies on the information in a brand's knowledge graph (a database of millions of facts) and applies advanced natural language processing (NLP) and Bidirectional Encoder Representations from Transformers (BERT) technologies to better understand and answer the questions people ask.

"We're honored that Yext Answers has been recognized as this year's Best Software Innovation by the Global Search Awards," said Marc Ferrentino, Chief Strategy Officer at Yext. "Our motivation behind building this product stemmed from the belief that when a customer has a question about a business, the brand's website should be the first place they go — not search engines that are incentivized to return ads instead of answers. Today, our official answers engine is giving businesses and organizations around the world the power to take back the customer journey and deliver a superior customer experience that helps grow their business."

Brands around the world, including Cox Communications, BBVA USA, and Three Mobile, have implemented Answers to drive higher conversion rates, lower support costs, and unveil valuable customer insights. Earlier this year, Yext began offering Answers for a 90-day free trial at nowronganswers.com .

