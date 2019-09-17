Yext Appoints Deepika Rayala as Chief Information Officer

"For two decades, Deepika's passion for making IT a strategic asset for companies has defined her exceptional work at Apttus, Broadcom, and beyond," said Steve Cakebread, Chief Financial Officer of Yext. "We are so excited to announce that Deepika will be bringing her experience and leadership to Yext's team as our new CIO, delivering innovative IT solutions that will advance us in our mission to deliver perfect answers everywhere."

"It is such an exciting time to join Yext as it disrupts the search world with brand-verified answers and expands globally," said Deepika Rayala. "I am looking forward to working with Yext's executive team and a remarkable IT team to deliver the right balance of optimal and innovative solutions, with the goal of enabling operational efficiencies and increasing customer and employee satisfaction."

Prior to joining Yext, Deepika drove IT application delivery as the Vice President of Enterprise Applications and PMO at Apttus. Prior to Apttus, she led and worked on large IT transformation programs at Broadcom and Genentech, executing strategies to modernize and align the IT application landscape with the companies' business goals.

Deepika holds a Bachelor of Chemical Engineering from India's National Institute of Technology and a Master of Business Administration from Melbourne Business School, Australia.



The customer journey starts with a question. And consumers expect answers. Yext (NYSE: YEXT) puts businesses in control of their facts online with brand-verified answers in search. By serving accurate, consistent, brand-verified answers to consumer questions, Yext delivers authoritative information straight from the source — the business itself — no matter where or how customers are searching. Taco Bell, Marriott, Jaguar Land Rover, and businesses around the globe use the Yext platform to capture consumer intent and drive digital discovery, engagement, and revenue — all from a single source of truth. Yext's mission is to provide perfect answers everywhere.

Yext has been named a Best Place to Work by Fortune and Great Place to Work®, as well as a Best Workplace for Women. Yext is headquartered in New York City with offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, Chicago, Dallas, Geneva, London, Miami, Milan, Paris, San Francisco, Shanghai, Tokyo, and the Washington, D.C. area.

