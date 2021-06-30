Yext Appoints NBA Standout Shane Battier to its Board of Directors

"I couldn't be more excited to join such an innovative, data-driven company," said Shane Battier. "From its differentiated AI search platform to the range of impressive customers, Yext truly is building the next big thing in search, and I'm looking forward to fostering its further success in my role on the Board."

Most recently, Battier served as the Miami Heat's Vice President of Analytics and Basketball Development, guiding the organization's strategic initiatives with data-based solutions. He is also a member of the Board at BOA Acquisition Corp., a publicly traded company, the founder of the Battier Take Charge Initiative, an organization dedicated to providing educational and developmental resources for underserved youth communities, and a Senior Fellow for the Fuqua Center on Leadership and Ethics at Duke University's Fuqua School of Business.

Battier also spent 13 years in the NBA, where he was named to the All-Rookie First Team in 2002 while playing with the Memphis Grizzlies, then went on to win back-to-back NBA Championships with the Miami Heat in 2012 and 2013. He was a first-round draft pick in 2001 and a consensus national player of the year after leading Duke to the NCAA National Championship.

As the newest member of Yext's Board of Directors, Battier joins Howard Lerman, Yext Founder and CEO; Brian Distelburger, Yext Co-Founder, President, & Chief Operating Officer; Michael Walrath, Yext Board Chairman and Right Media Founder and former CEO; Jesse Lipson, founder and chief executive officer of Real Magic, LLC; Julie Richardson, former Senior Adviser to Providence Equity Partners LLC and former Partner and Managing Director at Providence Equity; Andrew Sheehan, former Partner of Sutter Hill Ventures and Managing Director of Tippet Venture Partners, L.P.; Tamar Yehoshua, Chief Product Officer at Slack and former Vice President of Product Management for Search at Google; Seth Waugh, CEO of the PGA of America; and Hillary Smith, Operating Partner at Craft Ventures.

About Yext

Yext (NYSE: YEXT) is the AI Search Company and is on a mission to transform the enterprise with AI search.

With the explosion of information and data online, search has never been more important. However, while the world of consumer search has innovated over time, enterprise search has not. In fact, the majority of enterprise search is powered by outdated keyword search technology that only scans for keywords and delivers a list of hyperlinks rather than actually answering questions.

Yext, the AI Search Company, offers a modern, AI-powered Answers Platform that understands natural language so that when people ask questions about a business online they get direct answers – not links.

Brands like Verizon, Vanguard, Subway and Marriott — as well as organizations like the U.S. State Department and World Health Organization — trust Yext to radically improve their business with answers-led AI search.

