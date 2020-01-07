Yext Appoints Norihiro Shimogaki as President and COO in Japan

"We are excited and honored to welcome Norihiro Shimogaki to Yext," said Howard Lerman, Founder & CEO of Yext. "Shimogaki's decades of leadership experience at global tech powerhouses like Amazon Web Services, Oracle, and IBM will be critical to Yext's growth as more and more Japanese businesses provide their customers with perfect answers everywhere from the Search Experience Cloud."

"Norihiro Shimogaki is one of the most accomplished and respected technology leaders in Japan, and has had a tremendous impact at some of the world's most iconic companies," said Eiji Uda, Chairman and CEO of Yext Japan. "I am pleased to welcome him to the leadership of Yext Japan and look forward to working with him to accelerate our strong momentum."

"Around the world, Yext is leading brands into the future of search with the power of brand-verified answers," said Norihiro Shimogaki. "I'm so honored to join Yext and build on the already overwhelming demand for Yext's technology in Japan."

Shimogaki joins Yext from Amazon Web Services, where he spent the last two years as Director of Enterprise Sales, accelerating client business transformation with cloud technology. Prior to his role at Amazon, he served as Senior Operating Officer and Group Vice President for six years at Oracle and as Director of Information Management and Business Analytics for 24 years at IBM.

