Yext Collaborates with Adobe to Drive Website Discovery

NEW YORK, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the leader in Digital Knowledge Management (DKM), today announced a new collaboration with Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE). Yext has launched four integrations with the Adobe Experience Cloud to easily connect Yext knowledge to properties and assets created and managed with Adobe. These integrations will enable businesses to use their brand data stored in Yext across websites, mobile apps, email systems, and the Internet of Things. Adobe customers can now leverage Yext to increase discoverability of their Adobe experiences and give them control of their brand across the internet.

"As search transforms from results to answers, the importance of structuring critical brand information to supply verified, direct answers to consumers is only continuing to grow," said Howard Lerman, Founder and CEO of Yext. "We are proud to collaborate with Adobe to provide new ways for brands to provide an excellent customer experience powered by intelligence."

"In the context of a changing customer journey fueled by changing technology, businesses need to think strategically about how to structure the facts that consumers seek out about them in order to make themselves discoverable," said Cody Crnkovich, Head of Platform Partners and Strategy, Adobe Experience Cloud. "We're excited to bring the power of Yext knowledge to Adobe customers so that even more people can discover the compelling digital experiences they build with us."

Yext has launched integrations with the following four Adobe products:

Adobe Experience Manager: By connecting Yext to Adobe's experience delivering offering, Adobe Experience Manager, the integration enables brands to power their websites with knowledge stored in Yext. This allows businesses to create pages and finders for locations, professionals, and events and update them centrally from Yext. By providing accurate, comprehensive, and up-to-date information with these tools, customers can create a better search experience across digital services.

By connecting Yext to Adobe's experience delivering offering, Adobe Experience Manager, the integration enables brands to power their websites with knowledge stored in Yext. This allows businesses to create pages and finders for locations, professionals, and events and update them centrally from Yext. By providing accurate, comprehensive, and up-to-date information with these tools, customers can create a better search experience across digital services. Adobe Campaign: Businesses leveraging this integration will be able to send review requests through Adobe Campaign, Adobe's email and cross-channel orchestration solution, streamlining their review strategy. This gives customers a holistic view of review management as part of their daily operations — of critical importance considering the impact reviews have on search rankings.

Businesses leveraging this integration will be able to send review requests through Adobe Campaign, Adobe's email and cross-channel orchestration solution, streamlining their review strategy. This gives customers a holistic view of review management as part of their daily operations — of critical importance considering the impact reviews have on search rankings. Adobe Analytics : This integration syncs Yext Analytics data measuring brand performance in third party services powered by Yext, from search engines to voice assistants, into Adobe Analytics. This gives mutual customers a more holistic view of their performance on their Adobe properties and across the digital ecosystem.

: This integration syncs Yext Analytics data measuring brand performance in third party services powered by Yext, from search engines to voice assistants, into Adobe Analytics. This gives mutual customers a more holistic view of their performance on their Adobe properties and across the digital ecosystem. Adobe Target: This integration brings the power of Adobe Target to Yext Pages, allowing businesses to optimize and personalize their Pages to nudge customers to conversion with personalized content and calls to action. Adobe Target insights from Yext Pages will be visible in a business's Adobe Target dashboard alongside results from other channels including web, mobile, email, and Internet of Things.

"Adobe is the global leader in content delivery and management, and with these integrations, we're giving businesses an easy way to power their digital experiences with the structured data they manage with Yext and increase their online discoverability and brand control," said Marc Ferrentino, Chief Strategy Officer of Yext. "These integrations represent a major step forward in ensuring that the websites and other experiences brands create show up in searches across search engines, voice assistants, maps, and apps that consumers use every day."

To learn more about Yext's collaboration with Adobe, visit yext.com/adobe.

About Yext:

Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) is the leading Digital Knowledge Management (DKM) platform. Our mission is to give companies control over their brand experiences across the digital universe of maps, apps, search engines, voice assistants, and other intelligent services that drive consumer discovery, decision, and action. Today, thousands of businesses including brands like Taco Bell, Rite Aid, and Steward Health Care use the Yext Knowledge Engine™ to manage their digital knowledge in order to boost brand engagement, drive foot traffic, and increase sales.

Yext has been named a Best Place to Work by Fortune and Great Place to Work® as well as a Best Workplace for Women. Yext is headquartered in New York City with offices in Berlin, Chicago, Dallas, Geneva, London, Paris, San Francisco, Shanghai, Tokyo and the Washington, D.C. Area. For more information, visit yext.com .

About Adobe Experience Cloud

Adobe is reimagining Customer Experience Management (CXM) with Adobe Experience Cloud, the industry's only end-to-end solution for experience creation, marketing, advertising, analytics and commerce. Unlike legacy enterprise platforms with static, siloed customer profiles, Adobe Experience Cloud helps companies deliver consistent, continuous and compelling experiences across customer touchpoints and channels – all while accelerating business growth. Industry analysts have named Adobe a leader in over 20 major reports focused on experience – more than any other technology company.

